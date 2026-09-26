HBO Max Announces the Next DC Show After Lanterns - And It's Coming Soon

HBO Max has revealed its next DC releases just as its superhero mystery hit, Lanterns, draws to a close. The DC Studios series quickly became one of the most-watched shows on the streamer when it premiered on August 16, pulling 9.3 million views in its first three days, a DC Studios record. The show follows Hal Jordan and John Stewart, the DCU's latest Green Lanterns, played by Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre. The two intergalactic space cops are stationed in the small town of Rushville, Nebraska, where strange, unexplainable events keep unfolding, and they set out to get to the bottom of it.

Warner Bros. Discovery, in a press release dated September 24, peeled back the curtain on the titles arriving on HBO Max in October. Among them were two animated DC series, Krypto Saves the Day! Season 2B and Batwheels, which land October 1 and 2, respectively, as Lanterns concludes on October 4.

The announcements make October a massive month for DC, with the DCU also gearing up to release its first horror film, Clayface, the third theatrical entry in James Gunn's mainline continuity. And HBO Max has plenty more on the cards beyond the two animated series, giving fans a stacked slate just as the Halloween season kicks in.

Every DC Release Arriving in October

Krypto Saves the Day! Season 2B

HBO Max

Krypto Saves the Day! Season 2B arrives October 1, but what's the show really about, and why is it worth looking forward to? It's a short-form animated series produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, spun out of Krypto's live-action debut in Superman, where he won over general audiences with his stubbornness and his affinity for leaving destruction in his wake.

The series follows the caped canine as he causes more trouble in Metropolis, just like he did in Superman and, eventually, Supergirl. It first premiered in 2025 with four short episodes, and a second season kicked off this year on September 10, with the remaining half arriving October 1.

Season 2 expands Krypto's world further with appearances from Supergirl, Lobo, Mr. Terrific, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and even Lex Luthor. Although the show spun off a DCU character, it's worth noting that James Gunn has confirmed it is not canon to the mainline continuity.

Batwheels Season 3

HBO Max

DC is putting the spotlight on arguably its most famous city again, as Batwheels Season 3 arrives on HBO Max October 2. The series follows Bam the Batmobile, Redbird, Bibi, Batwing, and Buff, a team of sentient super-vehicles who defend Gotham City alongside Batman, Batgirl, and Robin. Season 3 has been rolling out in batches since December 2025, and its most exciting episodes land this October as the season hits its climax.

It began with "Gotham, We Have a Problem," which sent the Batwheels into space to stop Badcomputer, a supervillain who hijacked every computer on Earth. Later episodes introduced the Tumbler to the fleet, as well as Zatanna and her magical car, Presto.

The team even took on an underwater mission with Aquaman at one point. The show is packed with villains, including the Legion of Zoom, Joker, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy, who create a mess for the Batwheels at every turn. The new episodes are set to throw even more challenges their way.

Lanterns Finale

HBO Max

The biggest DC event on streaming arrives Sunday, October 4, when Lanterns airs its Season 1 finale at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, with streaming available on HBO Max. The eight-episode season wraps up one of the most ambitious DC stories ever told on television.

So far, the series has introduced multiple intriguing mysteries across its two timelines, 2016 and 2026, most of them still unresolved. In 2016, Hal and John investigate strange alien activity in Rushville, eventually unmasking Zoe Macon as the entity behind it all, with John killing her.

The 2026 timeline then opens a new case ten years later, as Hal is found dead in the bleachers of the town's stadium. Fans are still trying to figure out who killed him, with Zoe's grandson, Noah Macon, currently the prime suspect in viewers' eyes. Sheriff Kerry herself doesn't come across as innocent either, and the finale is expected to provide definitive answers.

Get Jiro

HBO Max

As Lanterns signs off, HBO Max wastes no time welcoming the next DC show to the platform. Get Jiro begins streaming on HBO Max on October 4, one day after the series premieres at midnight on Adult Swim as part of the Toonami block.

The ten-episode animated series adapts the New York Times bestselling DC/Vertigo graphic novels by the late Anthony Bourdain and writer Joel Rose, with artwork by Langdon Foss and Alé Garza. The story takes viewers into a dystopian near-future Los Angeles where digital life satisfies every need except one: taste.

In this world, people cannot truly experience food, and as a result, chefs rule the city like crime lords. The series revolves around a mysterious sushi chef named Jiro who turns the murderous culinary factions in the city against each other in a quest for revenge. It's an intriguing premise bound to leave DC fans on the edge of their seats.

Clayface

DC Studios

The most important DC title of the month, Clayface will be in theaters October 23 rather than on streaming, as it expands James Gunn's DC Universe, which is still in its infancy. The movie follows Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen, a Gotham actor whose face is disfigured by a gangster. Desperate, he seeks the help of Caitlin Corr, a fringe scientist played by Naomi Ackie. She introduces him to an experimental procedure that repairs his face but comes with nightmarish side effects. After the surgery, Hagen's body begins betraying him.

His skin sags and melts like candle wax, and he gradually transforms into the clay monster Clayface, losing his humanity in the process. He also gains the ability to shapeshift into other people, making him one of the most dangerous beings roaming the streets of Gotham.

Clayface is a body-horror film directed by James Watkins and is confirmed to carry an R rating for strong bloody violence, gore, language, some nudity, and brief drug use, making it the most intense DC release of the month. Its premise also fits the Halloween season perfectly.