Marvel Studios Just Debuted the MCU's Female JARVIS (And She Looks Gorgeous)

11 years ago, Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark replaced JARVIS with a female counterpart in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the first look at her new human form in Disney+'s VisionQuest is truly gorgeous. Not much is known about this fall's VisionQuest, which will conclude the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along with a more sci-fi tale than its magical predecessors.

Marvel Studios revealed the first look at the MCU's female JARVIS, FRIDAY, as she finally receives a human form in Disney+'s VisionQuest, which will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 14. The beloved interface (who joined the MCU over a decade ago in Avengers: Age of Ultron) is one of Iron Man's many creations that will be featured in the eight-episode WandaVision trilogy capper.

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FRIDAY is one of two MCU veterans to be recast for VisionQuest, as Kerry Condon will be replaced by another Irish actress, Orla Brady. The exact reasons for FRIDAY's recast are unclear, but some have speculated that it came down to scheduling conflicts with her new Brendan Fraser movie, Pressure.

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FRIDAY was one of many AIs created by Tony Stark before Avengers: Age of Ultron, but she was bumped up to replace JARVIS as the main AI in his Iron Man suit when her predecessor was hijacked by Ultron. She remained his digital helper through Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame while JARVIS evolved into Vision.

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Despite taking over as the female JARVIS in Age of Ultron, she will share the screen with Stark's OG digital assistant in the 2026 show. However, as JARVIS was voiced by Paul Bettany, who now plays Vision, he has been replaced by ABC Marvel Television veteran James D'Arcy (the actor behind Edwin Jarvis).

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VisionQuest star Paul Bettany spoke with Rotten Tomatoes to tease how FRIDAY, Ultron, and the other Stark AIs return in the Disney+ series. He explained that Vision enters rest mode each night and enters the Mind Space inside his head, which is portrayed as a "ghastly mansion" populated with "different AIs that have different personalities" and can help him "unload the data of the day:"

"He's living a sort of discrete life in a Scottish pub. And every night he locks up, and then he goes into a sort of rest mode. And then inside his head is what we call the Mind Space, which is sort of a ghastly mansion. And in that mansion, it's populated by different AIs that have different personalities that can help him sort of unload the data of the day, what he's learned about human beings."

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Showrunner Terry Matalas also discussed FRIDAY's return with SFX Magazine, noting how "FRIDAY was there when Tony Stark died" and hinted that the MCU show will explore how that failed affected her:

"FRIDAY was there when Tony Stark died. What’s that like for an AI, to not be able to protect the one they’re programmed to protect? I guess the [bigger] question is, are they corporeal? Or, are they digital? Are they avatars? Can they be corporeal? Do some characters want to be corporeal? Some definitely do not. But that's a question that the pilot will very quickly answer."

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The different AIs' costumes seem to reflect their intended purpose when they were developed by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, be it as a mechanic, butler, or, in the case of FRIDAY, to be a secretary (at least if the MCU follows suit with the comics), which may explain the pens and notepad equipped around her waist.

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Orla Brady's FRIDAY is far from the only AI getting a human avatar in VisionQuest; she will be joined by Emily Hampshire's EDITH, James Spader's Ultron, T'Nia Miller's Jocasta, Henry Lewis' DUME, and Jonathan Sayer's U.

Why Is FRIDAY Returning in VisionQuest?

VisionQuest's story revolves around Paul Bettany's Vision and his desire to regain his humanity after recovering his old memories in WandaVision. FRIDAY and the other AIs seem to use their unique personalities to help him understand different sides of the human condition, which may explain why the female JARVIS was spotted reading a book called Ego in one of the stills.

The Avenging Synthezoid's mission to become "human" once again is likely why he insists on his fellow AIs taking on human avatars inside his Mind Space, beyond, of course, keeping the series' budget in check. Of course, these AIs all live within this "ghastly mansion," which likely represents Vision's body, as a clever way to represent how all of Stark's inventions ultimately led to his existence.

Terry Matalas' tease that VisionQuest will explore what it's like for an AI "not be able to protect the one they’re programmed to protect" suggests that FRIDAY may be somewhat traumatized, shaken, and unsure of herself after Avengers: Endgame. It will be interesting to see just how far VisionQuest goes in using these AIs as full-blown characters, or if they will just be servants in Vision's narrative.

At one point in the Disney+ trailer, Ultron calls for Vision to "save us all," hinting that all of the digital avatars may somehow be in danger in VisionQuest. Perhaps that may be to do with the MCU's answer to Boba Fett, who will be after Vision's technology in the Phase 6 event and may have nefarious plans for the Stark tech.