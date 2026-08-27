Marvel Studios Reveals First Look at the MCU's Boba Fett (Photos)

For the first time in MCU history, Marvel Studios is bringing its own version of Star Wars' Boba Fett to the superhero franchise, and fans got an official look at him in a recently released trailer for one of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ shows. Marvel has prided itself on creating quality adaptations of comic book characters, specifically when it comes to the MCU. However, every now and then, the company takes inspiration from other popular universes or IPs, and in this case, the most popular bounty hunter in the galaxy far, far away will be the model for an upcoming MCU antagonist.

Marvel Television

In the official trailer for Marvel Television's upcoming Disney+ series, VisionQuest, fans were given a first look at one of the show's villains named Paladin. Played by Todd Stashwick, Paladin has been explained as being a bounty hunter in the MCU, and was heavily inspired by Star Wars' Boba Fett, who was most known for being portrayed by Temuera Morrison.

Marvel Television

Specifically, at the 1:36 mark of the recently released trailer, Stashwick's Paladin was showcased in full costume (helmet/mask and everything), firing an energy weapon while walking forward.

Notably, this is the first time that Stashwick's Paladin has been featured in any marketing for VisionQuest. The character's existence has been confirmed for a while, and based on the footage, it seems as though he will be bringing the comic book version of the character to life.

It is worth noting that at the 2025 Star Trek Las Vegas Convention, VisionQuest producer, showrunner, and creator Terry Matalas described the character as being "the Boba Fett of the Marvel Universe:"

"Paladin is a bounty hunter. He's sort of the Boba Fett of the Marvel Universe. And so, that is what we've been doing for the last seven months."

Marvel Comics

In the comics, Paladin was known as a mercenary and private investigator, much like Boba Fett. Notably, at that same convention, Stashwick described Paladin as "a badass," which is a word many would use to describe someone like Boba Fett as well:

"He is a badass. And it is very much the kind of part that Terry [Matalas] has written for me through the years."

Marvel Television/Marvel Comics

It is also worth noting that, while Paladin's costume design in VisionQuest is most definitely inspired by his character design in the comics, it is not unlike Boba Fett's from the Star Wars universe.

Marvel Television/Marvel Comics

Specifically, both characters wear their own type of body armor, while also sporting a helmet that can aid them in their bounty hunting work.

Fans will get to see more of Paladin and his similarities to Boba Fett when VisionQuest premieres on Disney+ on October 14.

The full trailer for VisionQuest can be viewed below:

What Role Will Paladin Play in VisionQuest?

Stashwick's Paladin will have a fairly simple part to play in the upcoming VisionQuest series on Disney+. Essentially, he is going to be a bounty hunter trying to track down Vision.

Fans will undoubtedly get a good taste of Paladin in the show, but it is a bit surprising that Marvel has decided to debut him in a project like VisionQuest. In the comics, Paladin is more often associated with street-level superheroes, and he quite frequently crosses paths with characters like Daredevil. In fact, Paladin was first introduced in a Daredevil comic, so it is a bit surprising that the character wasn't saved for a Daredevil MCU project.

However, Paladin's role in VisionQuest will be the same as his role would have been in a show like Daredevil: Born Again, as his task to hunt down superheroes will still be the most important thing on his radar.