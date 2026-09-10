VisionQuest Releases Best Look At Marvel’s Next Assassin, Paladin

Marvel fans got their best look yet at the MCU's newest assassin, Paladin, before VisionQuest makes its debut on Disney+. VisionQuest will mark the end of a massive trilogy for the MCU, serving as the third and final chapter in a story that already includes WandaVision and Agatha All Along. This will bring in a host of familiar characters and newcomers to the small screen, including a villain that has never been seen in live-action before.

VisionQuest star Todd Stashwick shared the best look yet at his new MCU villain, Paladin. A post on his Instagram account featured a new still from the show, showing him next to series lead Paul Bettany, who dons his White Vision look upon his return to the MCU.

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While the image is a wideshot, fans get their best look yet at Stashwick as Paladin, wearing the classic purple leather outfit he is known for in the comics. This shot shows White Vision holding the villain in the air by the throat, furniture strewn across the floor, the two seemingly in the heat of battle.

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The original trailer for VisionQuest, released during Marvel's presentation at the 2026 D23 Fan Expo, offered a brief look at Paladin in action. Stashwick shows up at the 1:36 mark of the trailer in full costume, wielding a massive weapon that he fires before the shot moves to James D'Arcy's Edwin Jarvis.

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That trailer highlighted Paladin in his full costume, including the mask he is known to wear in the comics. That shot is also much darker than the shot that Stashwick shared on Instagram, not giving fans as detailed of a look at his full look in the MCU.

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Both images tease a costume almost identical to the one Paladin wears in Marvel Comics, which uses a slightly brighter purple than the images and footage from VisionQuest have shown thus far. This costume features arm and leg guards, a tactical vest, a utility belt, and custom gold-plated pistols.

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VisionQuest will be the MCU's final live-action Disney+ release of the year when it hits the streaming service on October 14, 2026. Led by Paul Bettany's Vision, this show will pit him against human avatars of well-known AI programs from past MCU projects, all while he searches for an older version of his son, Tommy Maximoff.

What To Expect from Paladin in VisionQuest

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The MCU is set to introduce its fourth new bounty hunter character with Stashwick's Paladin, a morally ambiguous mercenary who is expected to hunt down Vision to obtain the advanced technology that comprises his android body.

While his specific motivations are still unknown, he will also bring a more grounded feel to the series, giving Vision a largely human adversary as he also deals with the various avatars of AI programs from the MCU's past. While this is an unexpected route to place him alongside Vision, as he is known first as a Daredevil adversary, it will help the MCU stand on its own from the comics while bringing a power player like Paladin into a world where he could later encounter bigger street-level heroes.

Showrunner Terry Matalas has even called Paladin "the Boba Fett of the Marvel Universe," comparing him to the iconic bounty hunter who first debuted in the galaxy far, far away in 1980. Both characters are known for their combat skills and prowess as investigators, with Paladin having also been described as a "badass" in the lead-up to his MCU debut.

One big question moving forward is whether the show will reveal that Paladin is working for a more powerful adversary, something seen previously with the Power Broker and Flag Smashers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However that plays out, Stashwick is sure to bring an intense performance in this role, giving Bettany's hero all he can handle throughout the story.