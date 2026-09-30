VisionQuest Promo Makes First Scarlet Witch Reference

Wanda Maximoff is set to become the rare character who appears in only one installment of her own MCU trilogy. She has not been confirmed for the final chapter of the WandaVision trilogy, VisionQuest, but the series has dropped its most direct reference to the Scarlet Witch yet in a new Disney+ promo.VisionQuest arrives on the streamer on October 14, kicking off an eight-episode run. It follows Paul Bettany's White Vision as he reconciles all the memories he inherited from the original Vision in the WandaVision finale. To do so, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including FRIDAY, EDITH, JARVIS, and the infamous Ultron, who appear in human form inside a mansion in his mind.

The VisionQuest promo keeps Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch at the center of its conversations. It opens with a human Vision saying, "Wanda spun a Hex so powerful it became real," a direct nod to WandaVision. In that series, a grieving Wanda, reeling from Vision's death at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, trapped the town of Westview inside a Hex modeled on classic sitcoms and recreated Vision within it. That event is the foundation of the entire trilogy, and the reason the Vision we follow today carries the original's memories. It also brought forth Wanda's sons, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, with the latter playing a major role in this show. The footage doesn't reveal who Vision is speaking to, but it's likely one of the AI personas he consults in the series.

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The promo then cuts to Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Maximoff as he asks an unseen figure, "What aren't you telling me?" Vision is the likely recipient, since Tommy is still piecing together his own origins. To save his life, his brother Billy placed Tommy's soul in the body of Thomas Shepherd, a boy who drowned in a swimming pool after bullies held his head underwater.

Tommy has since grown up an orphan on the streets of London, pickpocketing to survive. We then see a shot of Todd Stashwick's Paladin, a bounty hunter sent after Vision, shooting at will. The footage cuts back to Tommy, white light surging through his hands as he watches them in confusion.

The camera then pans to James Spader's Ultron, this time in human form, telling Tommy, "You're a real son of a witch." It is the show's most direct nod to the Scarlet Witch yet. The first full trailer, unveiled at D23 in August, featured a few Wanda references of its own. Its opening scene showed a pub coworker telling Vision, "I remember when you would come in all the time with that redhead," and a shot of "W+V" initials carved into the wood of the bar. Still, those were indirect nods, while Ultron's new line is the first time Wanda has been referred to as a witch in the show.

Will Scarlet Witch Appear in VisionQuest?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has billed VisionQuest as the conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy, so it is bizarre that Wanda is on track to appear in only one of the three installments. After being corrupted by the Darkhold at the end of WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the film's primary villain.

After causing chaos across the multiverse in a bid to reunite with her sons, Wanda seemingly met her end on Mount Wundagore. Her body was never shown, but she has been presumed dead in the MCU ever since. Because of this, she didn't appear in the second installment of the trilogy, Agatha All Along, and the case is likely to be the same for VisionQuest.

Even if Wanda survived her fall at Mount Wundagore, the mystery surrounding her future has become one of the biggest talking points in the MCU. If she's to return, Marvel will want to make it as grand as possible, and although VisionQuest is part of her trilogy, a comeback on Disney+ would feel anticlimactic.

If she's alive, her return will most likely come in one of Marvel's upcoming Avengers blockbusters, Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. A Latverian witch costume was also spotlighted at Disney's D23 Expo, leaving fans to theorize that Wanda could return as one of the witches Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom has in his corner. Wanda's presence will hang over VisionQuest, but a physical appearance seems improbable. Her involvement will likely be limited to references and Easter eggs.