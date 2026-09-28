Marvel Officially Brings Back Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow In New Avengers Merch

Marvel Studios brought back Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in a new Avengers: Age of Ultron merchandise (and she looks great). Johansson spent more than a decade as the MCU's original Black Widow, starting her journey in 2010's Iron Man 2 and becoming a founding member of the Avengers. Romanoff was a consistent fixture of the MCU in the Infinity Saga, playing pivotal roles in game-changing crossover events, such as Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. In 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Romanoff ended her MCU journey after willingly sacrificing her life on Vormir for Clint Barton to obtain the Soul Stone. While Romanoff's story received a proper send-off to the MCU, Marvel Studios is still not yet done with celebrating the original Black Widow.

Marvel Studios (via Hot Toys) officially unveiled a brand-new 1/6-scale Black Widow based on her appearance in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, featuring a screen-accurate Scarlett Johansson head sculpt with individually implanted premium wool for the character's wavy red bob.

Hot Toys

The new head sculpt includes separately rolling eyeballs, allowing collectors to adjust her gaze. Johansson's likeness has also been refined compared to her previous Age of Ultron Hot Toys figure (MMS288).

Hot Toys

The latest Black Widow Hot Toys figure also featured her stunning upgraded tactical Avengers suit, which now has functional USB-powered blue LED stripes running along the torso and arms, emulating the same glowing "Widow's Sting" aesthetic that visually ties to her gauntlets.

Hot Toys

The costume also featured a pair of Black Widow's bite gauntlets, a tactical belt with the classic MCU Black Widow emblem, a thigh strap with a pistol holster, and soft-vinyl platform long boots.

Hot Toys

Accessories also include electroshock batons in both extended and retracted forms, a compact dagger that stores on the belt, Romanoff's signature pistol, a rifle, attachable blue energy-effect pieces for the Black Widow bite, eight pairs of interchangeable gloved hands, and a magnetic Avengers-logo display base.

Hot Toys

This exclusive Black Widow figure from Hot Toys is available in a limited quantity of 3,000 units in selected markets. Scarlett Johansson's Age of Ultron suit marked Natasha's transition from a SHIELD operative to a full-time Avenger after the agency's collapse at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Hot Toys

Tony Stark's upgrades on Romanoff's suit are well presented in this official Hot Toys figure, while still keeping her grounded and tactical roots among the more armored members of the team.

Giving Natasha Romanoff the Artisan treatment is also significant because this version is considered the high-end standard of Hot Toys figures, signaling nostalgia for Phase Two and recognition that Johansson's MCU character still has collector pull even after the character's death in Avengers: Endgame.

Will Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff Return Before the Multiverse Saga Ends?

Marvel Studios

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.'s respective returns in Avengers: Doomsday raise the question of whether Scarlett Johansson could stage a similar comeback in either Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars at the latest. Evans and Downey's returns signaled that anything is possible in the MCU, which explains why fans are demanding and speculating that Johansson could be next in line for Marvel comebacks.

Still, there are some potential setbacks. In March 2025, Johansson cast some doubt on an MCU comeback, firmly saying, "Natasha is dead:"

"Natasha is dead. She is dead. She's dead. Okay? They just don't want to believe it. They’re like, 'But she could come back!'"

This is in addition to Johansson's current busy schedule filming her secret (and seemingly highly important) role in Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part 2 alongside Robert Pattinson's titular Dark Knight. The fact that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is labeled as the new Black Widow in Spider-Man: Brand New Day also makes things very complicated in the comeback route.

Still, as the Multiverse Saga winds down, many would agree that it would be a missed opportunity for Johansson not to return for at least one final moment in Avengers: Secret Wars. Giving her a chance to share the screen with the rest of the original Avengers and Yelena once again would definitely be a surreal moment, as it allows the MCU to fully close the chapter on her character and embrace a new one with Yelena leading the charge.