The 12 Now-Dead MCU Characters We Wish Were Still Alive

While dozens of characters in the MCU have been killed off over the last 17 years, there are a few dead heroes and villains that fans wish were still around for more action.

Death has always been a major part of MCU storytelling since its early days in 2008, perhaps topped off by the franchise killing off Marvel mainstays like Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. While Iron Man is arguably the most notable death yet, fan-favorites like Michael Rooker's Yondu and Tilda Swinton's Ancient One also made their mark upon their deaths as well.

Unfortunately, the MCU's deaths fans saw as satisfying also come with plenty of endings for other characters that did not hit the mark.

MCU Characters Who Bit the Dust Too Soon

Quicksilver

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson first delivered his full portrayal of Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron after debuting in the mid-credits scene from 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Initially an ally of Baron Von Strucker, he and his twin sister, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, later defected to the Avengers after Ultron's full turn to evil.

Unfortunately, Taylor-Johnson's MCU tenure only lasted through that movie, as Ultron killed off Quicksilver in the final moments of Age of Ultron. Pietro jumped in front of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye as he protected a young child, ending the speedster's journey barely after it got started.

Considering the powerful character only appeared in barely more than one MCU movie (outside of a multiversal version of Pietro in WandaVision), Quicksilver marked one of the franchise's bigger letdowns early in its run.

Ulysses Klaue

Andy Serkis

Alongside Taylor-Johnson, mocap master Andy Serkis first appeared in Age of Ultron as the classic Black Panther villain Ulysses Klaue. The character initially came in as a black-market arms dealer branded as a thief by the Wakandans, and he eventually got his arm chopped off after an argument with Ultron.

Klaue returned in 2018's Black Panther after popping up on Wakanda's radar, with T'Challa and Everett Ross capturing him before Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger broke him out of captivity. Unfortunately, following this breakout, Killmonger took Klaue out and took his body to Wakanda as a sign of solidarity.

Just like Quicksilver, Klaue's MCU tenure only lasted for a little more than one movie, leaving plenty of material for the character on the table.

Heimdall

Idris Elba

Idris Elba enjoyed a fairly long run in the MCU as Heimdall, appearing in six movies as the all-seeing/all-hearing protector of the Bifrost in Asgard. He was a regular part of Thor's team and protected the Nine Realms across his tenure, even assisting in the evacuation of Asgard before its destruction in Thor: Ragnarok.

Sadly, Heimdall met his gruesome end in the opening scene of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, as Thanos stabbed him in the heart after he sent the Hulk to Earth. Although he made a post-credits cameo from Valhalla in Thor: Love and Thunder, this long-standing character's run in the MCU seems to now be over.

This came as a major disappointment to fans due to his lack of action and meaningful story impact during most of his tenure, especially considering how many times he showed up.

Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson

Arguably the biggest name on this list is Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff's Black Widow, who first showed up in 2010's Iron Man 2. She would then go on to play roles (or have cameos) in eight more MCU movies as the former Red Room assassin, who would eventually become a founding member of the Avengers.

Widow's journey was one of redemption as she overcame her dark past, wiping out the red in her ledger and learning how to be a hero. To the dismay of many fans, Avengers: Endgame brought along Widow's death, as the heroine sacrificed herself so Hawkeye could obtain the Soul Stone in the battle against Thanos.

This death left fans hanging for more, largely due to the fact that Natasha had yet to get her own solo story after being such an integral part of the Avengers. While that film would come in Phase 4 (2021's Black Widow), there was always the feeling that there could have been so much more for such an important character.

Mysterio

Jake Gyllenhaal

2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home pitted the friendly neighborhood web-slinger against a brand-new adversary in Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck, better known as Mysterio. The former Stark employee initially came across as an ally to Peter Parker and Nick Fury, eventually revealing his evil intentions.

Although Mysterio later showed up in an episode of What If...? Season 3, Beck's tenure in the live-action MCU was limited to just the one appearance in Far From Home. He would have an impact on the story for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he has not been seen in the six years since his debut.

Looking at his vast history in Marvel Comics and the fact that he was initially teased to be a heroic figure, this character did not land well with many Marvel fans.

Wenwu

Tony Leung

Tony Leung's Mandarin/Wenwu finally appeared in the MCU for the first time in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, utilized as Shang-Chi's father and the film's main villain. This antagonist served as the leader of the Ten Rings organization, seeking power across the generations as Wenwu searched for his dead wife.

This came as something of a retcon for the MCU, as 2013's Iron Man 3 had previously teased Sir Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery as the Mandarin as he and Aldrich Killian took on Tony Stark. Slattery even made a return in Shang-Chi behind Kinsgley's performance after the character was captured by the Mandarin.

Shang-Chi's final battle finished with the Mandarin losing his life to the massive soul-sucker, leaving fans unsatisfied with how little was added to this character's legacy.

Ikaris

Richard Madden

Amidst a massive cast of newcomers in 2021's Eternals, Richard Madden helped lead the way as the ultra-powerful Ikaris. Known for his Superman-esque abilities (flight, eye beams, and super-strength), Madden's character became the physical backbone of the team and served as one of the Eternals' strongest members.

Although multiple Eternals team members met their end throughout the movie (Ajak and Gilgamesh), Ikaris' death was saved until the final moments of the story. After being revealed as the movie's main villain, Madden's Eternal flew directly into the sun as a way to repent for trying to push for the Emergence to destroy Earth.

While fans have theorized how Ikaris could be brought back in later projects, having an actor like Madden only be in one Marvel project was not what many were expecting to happen.

Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch first joined the MCU scene alongside her twin brother, Quicksilver, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier's mid-credits scene. Known for her telepathic and telekinetic abilities, she quickly became one of the MCU's most powerful characters over the years.

Olsen made six appearances in the live-action MCU as Wanda Maximoff, most recently playing the role of villain in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Unfortunately, that sequel ended with Wanda seemingly being crushed by the collapsing Mount Wundagore, leading to her apparent death.

This brought Wanda's adventures to a shocking end, with fans being particularly surprised that such a powerful character was killed off by something as innocuous as a collapsed mountain. Due to her incredible powers, many are expectant and hopeful that Wanda found a way out of that situation and is still alive somewhere.

Jane Foster

Natalie Portman

First introduced in 2011's Thor, Natalie Portman has three MCU appearances as Dr. Jane Foster, one of the world's leading astrophysicists. In her most recent movie, 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, she took on a story coming from her comic roots and transformed into the God of Thunder after a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

In that movie, even though Jane was cured of cancer while holding Mjolnir, it came back stronger each time she transformed back into a mere mortal. By the end of the film, it drained the last bit of energy from her, leading to her death in Thor's arms after they reached Eternity.

Due to Jane only appearing in three MCU movies (including an absence from Thor: Ragnarok), many were disappointed that her story was not more fully explored. Combine this with the heroine's death in 2022, and it seems like plenty of her comic background will remain unexplored.

T'Challa

Chadwick Boseman

One of the toughest entries to handle on this list is Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, who suited up as the Black Panther in four MCU movies after debuting in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Ascending to the post of Wakanda's King, the powerful fighter shone brightly throughout the MCU's Phase 3 slate.

Tragically, Boseman passed away in 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer, putting Marvel Studios in a difficult situation with regard to his MCU role. After a long struggle, Marvel decided to not recast the role, leading to T'Challa being killed off in the MCU during the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This caused a massive debate amongst the MCU fandom, with many arguing the character should have been recast rather than killed off. After Black Panther 2 introduced a younger version of T'Challa, recent rumors have indicated that Marvel may now be looking at a change of direction in terms of a recast.

MODOK

Corey Stoll

After Corey Stoll brought Darren Cross to the MCU in Ant-Man, his character was reborn in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as the supervillain MODOK. The mechanical antagonist was discovered in the Quantum Realm as Ant-Man and his team came across him and learned about his partnership with Jonathan Majors' Kang.

This movie marked Stoll's second appearance in the MCU and the first in eight years, giving him a chance to take on a much wilder villain than Yellowjacket. However, by the end of the film, he would join Team Ant-Man and was eventually killed as he tried to take on Kang in the final battle.

His appearance came with plenty of disappointment for fans, who were hopeful to see more out of a villain as powerful as MODOK with Stoll providing a new take on the villain.

Maria Hill

Cobie Smulders

First joining the MCU in 2012's The Avengers, Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill played a key supporting role across Phases 1-5 with appearances in seven live-action projects. She even had a couple of pivotal guest starring roles in Marvel TV's Agents of SHIELD, which came after the organization fell to ruin in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Smulders' last appearance came in 2023 via a one-episode role in Secret Invasion, which featured Nick Fury's return to the MCU as a rogue group of Skrulls sought to take over Earth. However, that episode was it for Hill, as she was killed off by the Skrull, Gravik (disguised as Fury), and removed forcefully from the MCU's greater narrative.

This death was a particularly sore subject for MCU fans, particularly with this being her first live-action project in four years, as it left an unsatisfying feeling for viewers with so much of her character left unexplored. While writer Brian Tucker tried to explain how her death gave the series some stakes, it remains one of the biggest disappointments in MCU history.

Bonus #1: Talos

Ben Mendelsohn

Ben Mendelsohn joined the MCU in 2019 with a role in Captain Marvel as Talos, one of the leaders of the Skrulls. Initially pitted as an enemy for Carol Danvers, he would later reveal how he and his family were simply looking for a home to escape the oppressive Kree, and he and Carol eventually came to an understanding and a truce.

After a cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home's post-credits scene, Talos returned in Secret Invasion, teaming up with Nick Fury to take on the Skrulls seeking to invade Earth. While the two had plenty of entertaining moments together, Episode 4 came with tragedy when Pagon shot Talos and Gravik further stabbed him to death.

With Secret Invasion being so focused on Fury and Talos, and considering how big of a fan-favorite Talos was, this death did not sit well with most fans. It was further compounded by the show being one of the worst-received projects in MCU history.

Bonus #2: Muse

Hunter Doohan

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan took on a big responsibility for the MCU by playing the terrifying villain Muse in 2025's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. While he does not boast any extraordinary superpowers, Muse uses the blood of his victims to paint huge murals across New York City, inciting fear in the general public while the Kingpin's reign as Mayor moves forward.

Later in the season, Muse is revealed to be seeing Margarita Leveiva's Heather Glenn, Matt Murdock's girlfriend, eventually taking her captive and revealing his identity. This leads to Matt coming for Heather as the three of them get into a tussle, which ends with Heather shooting Muse and killing him in her office.

Muse had built up hype before the season started for his ruthlessness and scary nature, leading to his death letting many fans down due to how underdeveloped his story was in Season 1.

Bonus #3: Taskmaster

Olga Kurlyenko

Included in Thunderbolts*' core roster was Olga Kurlyenko's Antonia Dreykov, better known to the MCU fandom as Taskmaster. Originally introduced in Black Widow, the daughter of the Red Room's leader (Dreykov) was trained as an assassin who could mimic the fighting style of anybody she watched.

She would return to the MCU for a second appearance in Thunderbolts*, infiltrating the OXE Group's facility alongside Yelena Belova, John Walker, and Ghost. However, she was promptly killed by Ghost after about two minutes of screentime and one line of dialogue, marking a swift exit from the MCU (which was teased throughout Thunderbolts*' marketing campaign).

Although director Jake Schreier explained that her death was needed to give the film some stakes, Taskmaster only showed up for barely more than one MCU movie before her death. With the villain being so beloved in the comics and other media, this became the biggest letdown of Thunderbolts*, as she is likely to never be seen in the MCU again.