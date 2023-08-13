New Look at Idris Elba's Surprise Thor: Love and Thunder Post-Credits Cameo Revealed

New photos offer fans a better look at Idris Elba (Heimdall)'s post-credits cameo from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Having died in Avengers: Infinity War (and not from Thanos' snap), Heimdall appeared only briefly in the fourth Thor film, welcoming Jane Foster to the afterlife in a post-credits scene.

With the reveal of Hercules (Brett Goldstein) in Thor 4's mid-credits scene, fans may have overlooked the cameo in favor of focusing on the new blood. Luckily, new photos offer the clearest look yet at this Thor ally in the movie.

New Look at Heimdall in Thor 4

lucavannella.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Hair Department Head Luca Vannella shared pictures of his work in the MCU film on his website, offering fans the clearest view of Idris Elba (Heimdall)'s surprise appearance in the movie.

lucavannella.com

Following Jane Foster's death in Thor 4, she is welcomed into Valhalla by Heimdall himself. The yellow-eyed Asgardian has his hair down, as opposed to tied back or under headwear like in many of his previous MCU appearances.

lucavannella.com

This behind-the-scenes image shows Elba up close with no special effects on his eyes or on the background, giving fans a candid look at the actor when he filmed his cameo.

lucavannella.com

Of course, Elba wasn't the only person in the scene, nor the only person for whom Vannella styled hair. Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) can be seen here with a bob-like hairstyle, a look seen only briefly in other scenes in the movie, as she spent most of it powered up as Thor.

Idris Elba's Post-Credits Scene Giving MCU Hero Life

Despite only a few moments of screen time, Heimdall is given a whole new look for the fourth Thor movie, making clear the work and dedication that goes into even the smallest details at Marvel.

This applies across the board, both within Thor: Love and Thunder (as seen on Vannella's website) and for the rest of the MCU.

Captain Marvel made the briefest appearance in the Ms. Marvel post-credit scene, but was given an entirely new look from when fans saw her last. Similarly, the final scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Peter Parker in an entirely new suit, which several fans have deemed their favorite on-screen Spider-Man suit to date.

Just because something is only shown briefly doesn't mean it is considered unimportant, which bodes well for Marvel moving forward.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available to stream on Disney+.