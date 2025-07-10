Marvel Studios Just Unveiled the MCU's 18th Bearded Superhero

Marvel Studios debuted the latest bearded hero coming to the MCU in its newest blockbuster movie. For some reason, Marvel Studios's interconnected franchise has had a habit of giving some of its biggest names a bit of facial hair for their on-screen appearances, with everyone from Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man to Charlie Cox's Daredevil sporting a beard of some sort.

This bearded trend will continue in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with not only Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards rocking a chin-warmer, but also (oddly enough) Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/The Thing. Ben Grimm joins the list of 17 other MCU heroes to hit the screen with a beard at one point or another in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A new trailer for Fantastic Four showed off a bearded The Thing for the first time in the MCU, with the character sporting a beard made of rocks in one scene.

Marvel Studios

The character has also been seen without the beard, so it seems like this look will be temporary, but it is exciting to see the character explore some different styles from what he is typically known for.

Every Other Bearded Superhero in the MCU

Iron Man

Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man changed the super-powered world with his disconnected goatee, as the first bearded superhero to put his stamp on the MCU. After over a decade as the figurehead of the franchise, Tony eventually sacrificed his life (fantastic facial hair and all) to save the universe from Thanos.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) has been consistent in his blonde beard since his MCU debut in his 2012 solo adventure. The godly character remains faithful to depictions of the Asgardian God of Thunder seen in Norse folklore for centuries.

Captain America (Infinity War)

Marvel Studios

While Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is not typically known for sporting a beard, he opted for a more rugged look in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Appearing in a new blacked-out suit, Cap's beard represented a time in his MCU tenure when he had given up the shield following the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Nick Fury

Marvel Studios

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been seen rocking several facial hair styles over the years, with an unkempt beard being a relatively new addition to his ever-growing look book. After years with his signature goatee (and going clean-shaven for Captain Marvel), Fury let it grow for his appearance in Secret Invasion.

Heimdall

Marvel Studios

Like many of his Asgardian brethren, Heimdall has been rocking a beard throughout his MCU tenure. Idris Elba's character has long stood as the all-seeing gatekeeper of Asgard, who now resides in Valhalla (where Natalie Portman's Jane Foster found herself at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder).

Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios

When fans first met Bucky Barnes, he was a plucky young, clean-shaven kid heading to war in the early 1900s. However, years of Hydra seasoning, Sebastian Stan's character emerged as the beared Winter Soldier, with his facial hair representing the weathering of his soul over the last more than 70 year.

Sam Wilson

Marvel Studios

Whether he has been Falcon or Captain America, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has had some sort of beard situation going on. Usually, he is seen with a well-kept goatee around his lips and chin, looking fresh no matter what super suit he is wearing.

Star-Lord

Marvel Studios

Chris Pratt's Star-Lord has a unique facial hair situation. While one could consider the former leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy's beard exactly that, it is technically a thick mustache disconnected from stubble along his cheeks and chin.

Yondu

Marvel Studios

Star-Lord must have taken some of his facial hair styling from his mentor, Yondu. Played by Michael Rooker in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Yondu has an appropriately blue beard on his lips and chin.

Quicksilver

Marvel Studios

Introduced as the super-speedster brother of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, Quicksilver (played by Kraven star Aaron Taylor-Johnson) was only around for a short stint in the MCU. The bearded hero debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron, before being killed in that same movie's finale.

Black Panther

Marvel Studios

Yes, the current Black Panther (Letitia Wright's Shuri) does not have a beard, but her older brother/the former Black Panther, T'Challa, did. Chadwick Boseman brought the Black Panther character to life from Captain America: Civil War to Avengers: Endgame, before the actor tragically passed away at 43.

Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange has been rocking his signature goatee since his MCU debut, like his comics counterpart. The character also has several facial hair looks, typically fairly well-kept but also letting things grow out at times, like when he made his first pilgrimage to the Kamar-Taj.

M'Baku

Marvel Studios

Winston Duke's M'Baku is yet another Wakandan with some epic facial hair. The leader of the Jabari Tribe and current king of Wakanda has longer facial hair sculpted to his jawline, getting a little more lengthy as it approaches his chin.

Phastos

Marvel Studios

Brian Tyree Henry brings Phastos to life in the MCU. Known as the Eternals' resident inventor, Phastos has a tight beard that looks appropriately godly given the immortal character's history-spanning reputation.

John Walker

Marvel Studios

While John Walker (Wyatt Russell) debuted in the MCU completely clean-shaven in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he came packing on the facial hair with his recent role in Thunderbolts*. This new bearded look was meant to represent the passage of time since his last on-screen appearance, as his reputation falters after the 2021 Disney+ series.

Red Guardian

Marvel Studios

It is hard not to argue that David Harbour's Red Guardian has the greatest beard in the MCU. This belly-length chin-warmer is a sight to behold, being paired with his beer belly and missing teeth as the distillation of a past-his-prime patriot superhero.

Reed Richards

Marvel Studios

Technically, two versions of Reed Richards have rocked beards in the MCU. First, John Krasinski cameoed as the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with a full-on lumberjack beard, while Pedro Pascal will appear as the stretchy-skinned hero in Fantastic Four: First Steps with more of a toned-down, trim look.

Bonus Bits of Beards...

Hawkeye (Civil War)

Marvel Studios

Like Cap, Hawkeye (brought to life by Jeremy Renner) has not been known for his facial hair in the MCU, but he has almost always technically had a bit going on. This was most present in Captain America: Civil War, where the character had a thin goatee.

Daredevil

Marvel Studios

As long as Charlie Cox has played the venerable Matt Murdock/Daredevil, he has sported a bit of a beard under his ruby red cowl. Cox's iconic Marvel hero made his grand return to the MCU earlier this year in Daredevil: Born Again, a series that has already announced a second season.

Gilgamesh

Marvel Studios

Gilgamesh (played by Don Lee) sports a beard that is a little shorter than his Eternals companion, Phastos. He is the Eternals' heavy-hitter, known for his physical prowess on the battlefield.

Wong

Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange's trusty spell-slinging ally, Wong (played by Benedict Wong), also likes to have some facial hair going on at any given time. Wong's beard is appropriately sagacious, given he is now the Sorcerer Supreme in the MCU.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps comes to theaters on Friday, July 24. The new film will debut Marvel's First Family for the first time under the MCU banner, with Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, and Vanessa Kirby playing the fearless foursome.

First Steps will see its central band of heroes forced to reckon with a threat unlike ever before, as their world is threatened by the cosmos-faring Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his silver-skinned servant, The Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).