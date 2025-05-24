Thunderbolts* Movie Hid a Devastating John Walker Detail in Plain Sight

The official poster for Thunderbolts* hid a heartbreaking detail about John Walker while he was on a mission with the team. Wyatt Russell's John Walker (aka U.S. Agent) debuted in Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the MCU's next Captain America. As a decorated war hero, a new super soldier, and the government's hand-picked successor, Walker was deemed the right man for the job, but one choice eventually caused his downfall after he killed one of the Flag Smashers responsible for Lemar Hoskins' (his best friend) death.

Outside of being a super soldier, Walker also has a family he needs to take care of, which is why he was devastated when he was discharged from service. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) gave Walker a chance at redemption after she hired him to continue serving the country as the U.S. Agent.

In Thunderbolts*, more of Walker's personal life is brought to the forefront after it is revealed that his failure consumed him, leading to his wife and son leaving him.

Marvel Studios' official poster for Thunderbolts* sneakily hid a devastating detail about John Walker in plain sight.

Marvel Studios

A close-up image of Walker shows him still wearing his wedding ring.

Marvel Studios

This hidden detail is vital because it reveals that Walker still thinks about his family throughout the mission in Thunderbolts*.

Thunderbolts* — which Marvel Studios is now calling *The New Avengers — revolves around a team of anti-heroes and villains that formed a united stand against CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, but they ultimately found out that they were up against a far more dangerous and unstable enemy in the form of the Void.

The Marvel Studios movie is headlined by a star-studded cast led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry/Void.

Did John Walker Ever Reconnect With His Family After Thunderbolts*?

Marvel Studios

There is no doubt that John Walker still loves his family despite the fact that they walked away from him. Walker's negligence toward them is the main reason why they left in the first place, considering that he allowed his failures as Captain America to consume him.

Still, this hidden detail about his wedding ring suggests that one of Walker's planned endgames for himself is to eventually reunite and make amends with his wife. The wedding ring reminds him to keep going, knowing that a future with his family is still possible.

At the end of Thunderbolts*, Walker eventually became one of the founding members of The New Avengers, and this achievement could be his entry point into trying to reunite with his wife and son, since it is something they can be proud of. However, this is easier said than done since forgiveness takes time.

While it's possible that other members of the New Avengers helped him resolve his family issues, Walker may have declined their help because he wanted to resolve them on his own.

If Walker doesn't reunite with his family, it's painful to learn that not even being part of The New Avengers can help him regain their trust.