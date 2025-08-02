Fortnite Just Released Its 16th MCU Crossover

Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps Fortnite collaboration marks the 16th time the MCU has crossed over with the hit multiplayer shooter. Epic Games' uber-popular online game has become as much a marketing beat for big-name Hollywood titles as releasing a trailer or starting a press junket. Given the game's popularity (which sees, on average, over one million users log in and play every day), a Fortnite collab allows studios to meet moviegoers where they are and provide a unique, modern way to market their movie or TV show.

Marvel Studios debuted its latest Fortnite collaboration with the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps. The First Steps crossover with the beloved online title marks just the latest blockbuster to partner with the title this summer, with the likes of Superman having already completed its Fortnite activation.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps x Fortnite crossover can be seen below:

The new collaboration will see the film's four titular heroes arrive in the game as purchasable skins, allowing players to play as Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/The Thing in their iconic powder blue superhero outfits. The skins also arrive with Fantastic Four-themed pickaxes, emotes, and sprays, including Johnny's 'Flame On' Pickaxe, Mr. Fantastic's Fantastic Fists, and Sue Storm's Psionic Orbs Pickaxe.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is playing in theaters worldwide. The new film from WandaVision director Matt Shakman debuts Marvel's First Family in the MCU for the first time, as they contend with the terrifying planet-eating Galactus (played by Ralph Ineson).

Every MCU Fortnite Collaboration Ever

The Avengers

One of the few Fortnite and MCU collaborations to dip back into the franchise's catalog of releases that hit theaters before the game came out is the Loki Avengers skin. The skin, released in 2021, is based on Tom Hiddleston's The Avengers Loki look as he went full supervillain to take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Asgardian scepter and all.

Guardians of the Galaxy

While his MCU appearance did not directly inspire the 2019 Star-Lord Fortnite skin in Guardians of the Galaxy, the super-powered cosmetic did come with a direct reference to the James Gunn film, with a special dance emote based on Chris Pratt's character's dance-off sequence from the first Guardians film.

Thor: Ragnarok

Another time Fortnite looked back at a past MCU movie came with its April 2024 crossover with Thor: Ragnarok. This collaboration saw the online shooter offer fans skins based on Mark Ruffalo's armored Hulk appearance in the Taika Waititi-directed space epic, along with another based on Cate Blanchett's terrifying Hela.

Avengers: Infinity War

The release of Avengers: Infinity War marked the first significant collaboration between Marvel Studios and Epic Games' online battle royale. April 2018 saw the release of the now-infamous Thanos skin into the game, along with what was known as Thanos Mode, where players could wield the Infinity Gauntlet.

Black Widow

To honor the release of Black Widow in Summer 2020, Fortnite went all-out, finally giving Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff the video game spotlight. This cosmetic pack came with a look inspired by Black Widow's white leather costume from the movie. She has previously gotten a black outfit loosely inspired by the character, but it was not a direct adaptation of her MCU look (via Forbes).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

When Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson donned the Captain America moniker for the first time, Fortnite was ready with a new skin based on the character. Sam's Captain America skin was released in 2023 based on his suit from the hit Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. It also included a shield-themed pickaxe and some winged back bling based on his Falcon wings.

Hawkeye

In January 2022, fans got a double dose of Hawkeye in Fortnite. This welcomed two cosmetic skins based on Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton into the game based on their looks in the (at the time) recently completed Hawkeye series. While they were without their bows, the pair got some pickaxes that looked similar to their weapon of choice.

Moon Knight

It may have been over three years since fans last saw Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight in the MCU, but all one has to do is drop into a game of Fortnite, and they might see the iconic hooded hero. In April 2022, Moon Knight got the Fortnite treatment with two skins based on his classic Marc Spector and Mr. Knight looks.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Released as a part of Fortnite Winterfest 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home saw several skins appear in the game right around release. This included skins based on Tom Holland's classic suit, his black & gold variant, and Zendaya's MJ.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

It was only a matter of time before Benedict Cumberbatch's comic book spell-caster came to Fortnite, and fans finally got it in anticipation of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' theatrical release. He came alongside a digital take on Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, who serves as a villain in the movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder

In July 2022, Fortnite brought the thunder with its Thor: Love and Thunder crossover release. This super-powered partnership between the MCU and the hit online game brought two new skins, one based on Chris Hemsworth's gold Thor armor from the movie and another on Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

While the Star-Lord dance-off emote was nice, fans were left wanting a full-on MCU Guardians of the Galaxy cosmetic pack. That, luckily, came in 2024 with the release of the Groot, Mantis, and Drax skins. Each of these was paired with special additional cosmetics for each character, like Drax's dual knives and Groot's tree branch hammer.

Loki Season 2

During Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, gamers got another Loki-themed skin based on the character's appearance in Loki Season 2 on Disney+. These two cosmetics took inspiration from Loki's God of Stories look at the end of the streaming series and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie character as seen in the show.

Deadpool & Wolverine

In July 2024, coinciding with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Marvel characters returned to Fortnite, with new cosmetics based on the R-rated Marvel film. These skins are unique in that they stray from the Fortnite house art style, giving them this almost comic book sheen on top of them.

Thunderbolts

Before this latest Fantastic Four collab, Thunderbolts* took the Fortnite spotlight with a White Widow and Winter Soldier skin based on Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan's looks in the new MCU film. This came alongside a memeable emote for Yelena based on her love of hot sauce from the Hawkeye streaming series.