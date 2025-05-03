James Gunn's New DCU Is Finally Coming to Fortnite

For the first time ever, the new DCU, helmed by James Gunn, will be joining Epic Games' Fortnite. Despite the universe being kicked off with Creature Commandos last year, none of those characters joined the popular Battle Royal game.

The word on the street is that Superman will be coming soon to Fortnite. A new skin based on David Corenswet's Superman is now expected to be added to the game around the film's release (July 11). Insider FNBRintel on X shared that this new addition would also include "a unique mythic" ability that can be unlocked in-game to give players the powers of Superman.

Fortnite has featured an array of DC and DCEU skins since introducing Catwoman in 2019, including iconic characters like Batman, Harley Quinn, The Joker, and Black Adam. The Clark Kent skin was released in Fortnite during Chapter 2: Season 7 in August 2021 as part of that season's Battle Pass. It featured the classic suit-and-glasses look of Clark Kent, with the ability to transform into Superman using an in-game phone booth. Ironically, before its reveal in 2024, scoopers indicated that Corenswet's Superman suit would closely resemble this Fortnite version, which some would argue came to fruition.

After the release of the Black Adam skin in October 2022, there was a notable hiatus in new DC-themed content. This pause lasted until December 2024, when the Feudal Gotham set, featuring Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn, marked the return of DC skins to the game.

It's a wise decision for Gunn's DCU to begin marketing its new slate of movies through the game. Marvel Studios has utilized this concept before, most notably in May 2018, when Fortnite introduced the "Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup," a crossover event with Avengers: Infinity War. In this mode, players could find the Infinity Gauntlet, transforming into Thanos with powerful abilities. It was a smashing success, and there's no doubt that DC Studios wants a piece of that gaming pie this summer, especially after Marvel recaptured the attention of the audience with an amazing new emote.

The Future of the DCU in Fortnite

DC Studios

While only Superman has been reported to join Fortnite so far, the Superman movie presents a huge opportunity to expand that roster. Gunn has said both Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane are central figures in the film, suggesting they could be logical Fortnite additions in July. Hoult's Luthor promises a bold new take on Superman's archnemesis, while Brosnahan's Lois brings a sharp, modern edge to the iconic journalist.

Beyond the core trio, the film introduces several standout metahuman characters who could also make compelling skins. Mister Terrific, Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Metamorpho all bring unique visual styles and abilities that fit Fortnite's vibe. Metamorpho, in particular, recently received a highly praised comic-accurate look that would translate well in-game. These characters haven’t been confirmed, but with Gunn clearly building a broader DC universe, Fortnite has the chance to go far beyond just Clark Kent.