James Gunn's DC Reboot Will Recast These 6 Characters

There have been several DCEU characters confirmed to be recast in James Gunn's new DCU.

However, the upcoming DC reboot isn't completely leaving the past behind, with several actors confirmed or rumored to return.

DCEU stars like John Cena (Peacemaker), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Sean Gunn (Weasel and G.I. Robot), Steve Agee (John Economos), and Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle) are set to reprise their respective roles in the DC universe.

The rollover from one universe to the next is specific, James Gunn directed Cena, Davis, Gunn (his brother), and Agee in previous DC projects. He's also mentioned that "the first DCU character, for sure, is Blue Beetle."

With the expectation of this handful of actors returning to the future of the DCU, Gunn, and co-CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran are ready to hit the reset button.

Starting in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, Superman: Legacy is going to set the theatrical stage for the future of DC Studios.

DC Characters Being Recast in New DCU

The following are six characters that will be recast (or have already been recast) in the new DCU. This list is likely to grow as James Gunn continues to reveal more about his future cinematic universe.

1.) Superman

David Corenswet

Ready to kick off a new era, David Corenswet has officially been cast to replace Henry Cavill as Clark Kent/Superman. Corenswet is known for his work on the TV series Hollywood, The Politician, We Own This City, and the horror film, Pearl.

Cavill was the DCEU's Superman since its inception in 2013 with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.

James Gunn has previously teased the new Superman, stating that he's "an outsider" but also "the ultimate insider:"

“I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am. He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s f***ing Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

2.) Lois Lane

Rachel Brosnahan

Joining Corenswet in Superman: Legacy, Rachel Brosnahan was cast as Lois Lane. She's best known as the star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime Video.

Lois was previously portrayed by Amy Adams in the DCEU. She appeared as the witty journalist in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

It will be fascinating to see the new relationship between Clark and Lois at the beginning of Legacy. Will Lois be the more experienced journalist? Are they both new reporters? Have they been co-workers for years? Are they in a romantic relationship yet?

3.) Lex Luthor

Alexander Skarsgård / Nicholas Hoult

After a polarizing run as the famous villain, Jesse Eisenberg will not return as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's DC reboot.

It has been reported that there's already a "shortlist" of actors being eyed to play the character in Superman: Legacy.

The possible actors include Alexander Skarsgård, Bill Skarsgård, and Nicholas Hoult. Hoult previously was up for the role of Clark Kent before losing it to Corenswet.

This new iteration of Lex will likely not be a Lex Luthor Jr., as Eisenberg's was. Gunn has confirmed that "everything's grounded and real" as it relates to Lex.

4.) Jimmy Olsen

Skyler Gisondo

Director and writer James Gunn confirmed that Jimmy Olsen will be in Superman: Legacy as part of the Daily Planet alongside Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

There's been no report of who could take on the role of Jimmy, but Skyler Gisondo is being rumored as a possibility.

Jimmy Olsen was played by Michael Cassidy in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He died early on in the film after being outed as a CIA agent.

The new Jimmy Olsen is certainly have an expanded role, more accurate to the comics. Gunn has already mentioned him as a part of Clark's life:

"Superman is a man of two worlds: Clark with Lois, Jimmy, and Perry - and Superman with his meta human compatriots. How could I tell a full story about Clark/Superman without including all areas of his life?"

5.) Perry White

DC Comics

Laurence Fishburne portrayed Perry White in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice during his time in the DCEU.

The editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet has already been indicated by Gunn to be appearing in Superman: Legacy.

While the character has yet to be cast, his role could be significant as Gunn has called the film a "workplace origin story.”

6.) Batman

DC Comics

The Dark Knight will return in James Gunn's new DCU. However, it will not be played by Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson, Michael Keaton, or even George Clooney.

Batman will return in The Brave and the Bold, an upcoming film following Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian (one of the many Robins).

Gunn recently confirmed that the film (directed by Andy Muschietti) doesn't have a script yet, nor have they begun the casting process for Batman/Bruce Wayne:

"I don't know what you're talking about, but we don't even have a script, and there's a strike happening, so, no, no casting."

Several iterations of Batman were previously reported to be appearing in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but it appears his presence won't be felt after all to clear the path for yet another Caped Crusader.

The next iteration of Batman will likely be in his 30s, as Gunn has previously stated that the character "MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman." Clark Kent is confirmed to be in his early 30s in Legacy.

Considering this version of Batman has a son (Damian) who will be probably somewhere between 10-14 years old, don't rule out a potential actor in his 40s.