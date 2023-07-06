New 2025 Superman Movie Gets Exciting Story Update from Director

Some new exciting story updates for 2025’s Superman: Legacy were just revealed by James Gunn, the man behind the upcoming project.

Gunn’s upcoming film is the supporting pillar of DC Studios’ entire DCU reboot - anticipation is high, and expectations are off the chart.

After many months of speculation and fan casting, the filmmaker recently confirmed who he chose to bring his incarnation of Superman to life: David Corenswet. The actor previously starred in the horror film Pearl and the Netflix comedy The Politician.

Additionally, Rachel Brosnahan, who many will know from Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will be bringing Lois Lane to life.

In a Variety article going over the new Superman: Legacy casting news, the outlet revealed a new exciting story update from the director and writer himself.

According to James Gunn, the upcoming reboot will be a "workplace origin story.”

Additionally, to coincide with that element of the plot, Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane will be considered a co-lead of the movie.

The film’s first official plot synopsis specifically pointed to a focus on Superman’s “Kryptonian heritage“ and “human upbringing:”

"Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Gunn followed that synopsis up, commenting how both sets of Clark’s parents would “inform who he is and the choices he makes:”

"Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

Previously, Gunn shared how with Legacy, he’s aiming to “tell a story that treats the characters with dignity and compassion:”

“I want to tell a story that treats the characters with dignity and compassion and is the best, most surprising, most moving story I can possibly tell. And if that ends up being just moving, because it’s a fun blast of a film, or if it ends up being moving because you’re sobbing, or it makes you feel that rage, or whatever it makes you feel, I’m good with all of those things as long as it works."

Gunn also made it clear that he’s not looking to do a redo of what’s already been done:

“I don’t think the movie would be worth making if it was just a redo of any other Superman adaptation... For us to truly thrive as a studio, we need to honor the past of these characters while simultaneously seeing them in a new light.”

How Will Clark Kent’s Workplace Factor into Legacy’s Story?

With the workplace being a key focus, Clark’s time as a journalist and reporter will undoubtedly take up a majority of the plot.

With the origin story being linked to that setting, it could be less about his start as a superhero and more focused on the beginning of his time at both the Daily Planet and with Lois Lane—obviously, all while juggling his iconic heroics.

While the villain of the piece isn’t officially known, it was revealed that the anti-hero group The Authority would be introduced in Superman: Legacy before getting their own project. Perhaps whatever the Authority is up to in the story will be something that the Daily Planet is working 24-7 to cover, an issue which might easily lead to Clark Kent’s double lives clashing.

This same idea could be true of the actual villain of the movie. Hypothetically, if Lobo is the big bad causing chaos this time around, perhaps both Lois and Clark are sent to keep tabs on that beat.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.