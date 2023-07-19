Superman Reboot: James Gunn Confirms Unsurprising 2 Main Characters In New Movie

Two unsurprising characters will be the centerpieces of James Gunn's first theatrical release in the rebooted DCU - Superman: Legacy.

Gunn is set to serve as the director and writer for Superman's first full movie under his and Peter Safran's watch.

With casting news and reports confirming that multiple heroes will appear in the Man of Steel's first DCU solo movie, many are already curious about just how much of a "solo movie" this will be for arguably DC's biggest name.

James Gunn Confirms Superman: Legacy's Leading Characters

Replying to fan questions on Threads, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman: Legacy director/writer James Gunn confirmed the movie's two unsurprising leading characters.

Replying to one fan's concerns about the movie focusing on other heroes too much, Gunn confirmed that Legacy's Superman and Lois Lane "are the very clear protagonists," with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan playing the roles:

"I’ve never used one movie to set up another movie. The characters are there because they help to tell Superman’s story better, not so we can set up separate projects in the franchise. Superman and Lois are the very clear protagonists."

Another fan expressed hope that the film would focus on Clark Kent and Lois Lane, hoping for Gunn to give "an amazing Superman story," to which Gunn reconfirmed that the story centers on those two characters:

"The primary story most definitely revolves around Superman and Lois."

This comes after an announcement confirming four new characters that will play roles in Superman: Legacy, including Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner's Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), and Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho).

Superman: Legacy Highlights Clark Kent/Lois Lane Duo

It's no surprise that James Gunn is looking to have Superman and Lois as its central heroes in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie, especially with this being the first solo film for the hero since Henry Cavill's departure.

The big difference this time around is that Corenswet's hero will be in a universe already filled with superheroes, although the solo story won't move away from it being Clark Kent's adventure first and foremost.

Early plot details have teased that the leading character will "reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent," tackling the Man of Steel's past as well as his future in the new world.

And even with Gunn looking to avoid many of the major plot points that have already been utilized in past Superman outings, having Clark and Lois at the heart of the plot is something many hoped to see in this new reboot.

Superman: Legacy is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 11, 2025.