James Gunn's DC Reboot Will Copy 1 Major Star Wars Trend (Report)

A new report hinted at a direct link between James Gunn's new DCU and how Star Wars releases its projects.

At the beginning of 2023, newly appointed DC Studios co-CEOs Peter Safran and Gunn introduced the upcoming rebooted DCU slate of films and TV series.

While a lot was mentioned that day, only a handful of those projects have received major updates since then. Despite the animated series Creature Commandos releasing later this year, general audiences will take their first look at the DC reboot in 2025 with Superman.

Following Superman, there has been significant progress with DCU projects like Peacemaker Season 2, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and hopefully more to come from HBO's Lanterns series.

As the timeline seems to be placed one project at a time, differing from Marvel Studios' announcement style, DC Studios will be copying one major trend from Star Wars.

The DCU Will Copy 1 Major Star Wars Trend

DC Comics

In a recent Patreon post, insider Daniel Richtman revealed a prominent aspect of Star Wars that James Gunn's DCU is set to copy.

While describing how unique the DCU will be, "very different from ours and far removed from the DCEU," he added that Gunn's slate of projects will be "set across different timelines, not just present day."

Comparing it to Disney's two biggest IP universe brands, Richtman added that the DCU will be "more in line with the approach of Star Wars than Marvel:"

"It's set in a world very different from ours and far removed from the DCEU. Heroes have been around for ages, and we’ll see how it affected this world's history and has shaped the DCU. The DCU will feature various projects set across different timelines, not just present day. So more in line with the approach of Star Wars than Marvel."

This confirms a statement Gunn previously made, stating that DC Studios is "creating a universe that is like Star Wars where there are different times:"

"But we’re also creating a universe that is like Star Wars where there are different times, different places, different things, [and] like Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex."

One DC project that is unclear when it will take place on the timeline is Lanterns, following Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

A recent report indicated that Josh Brolin may be in talks to play Hal Jordan, pointing to DC's vision for a more veteran version of the character.

This was only re-emphasized by Richtman in his recent post, adding that DC is envisioning Hal "as an older, gruff, no-nonsense mentor" alongside the "younger and reckless John Stewart:"

"Regarding 'Green Lantern'/'Lanterns,' I've heard they're eyeing Josh Brolin because their vision for Hal Jordan is to have him as an older, gruff, no-nonsense mentor to a younger and reckless John Stewart. And as we know, Brolin excels at playing the grumpy type.

If true, he also offered a major production update, indicating that the HBO series "is set to start filming next year" and (as previously announced) the story will revolve around "Hal and John as they investigate a twisted and bizarre murder mystery on Earth:"

The series is set to start filming next year, with a story that follows Hal and John as they investigate a twisted and bizarre murder mystery on Earth, uncovering a conspiracy that will impact the entire DC Universe, according to a production grid."

Richtman finally added that there are a lot of unannounced DC projects that the studio is currently working on.

Projecting the DCU: Chapter 1 Timeline

11 projects have already been officially announced by DC Studios to fill in part of the first chapter: Gods and Monsters.

Projects that will seemingly take place near the "present day" timelines are Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, The Brave and the Bold, The Authority, Peacemaker Season 2, and Waller.

One title that is confirmed to be set significantly in the past is Paradise Lost, which will explore the origins and political intrigue of Themyscira, the island of the Amazons, before the birth of Wonder Woman.

Booster Gold, with or without rumored star Kumail Nanjiani, is uncertain, as the character comes from the future, but when exactly most of the series takes place isn't confirmed.

In addition, Lanterns could also easily be a prequel, possibly retroactively setting up major events within the future DCU.

James Mangold's Swamp Thing, which will be a gothic horror movie, could also take place in the distant past of the greater universe.

Hopefully, fans will be excited about the non-linear storytelling that will define DC Studios' overarching universe.

At the moment, the DC reboot only has two movies set with release dates, Superman on July 11, 2025, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow on June 26, 2026.