Peacemaker Season 2 Gets Promising Release Update from John Cena (Exclusive)

Peacemaker star John Cena offered an exclusive update to The Direct on when Season 2 of his DCU series may be released.

Initially developed as a spin-off from Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker became a hit in early 2022. Upon the end of Season 1, it had the biggest single-day performance of any Max original series at the time.

However, once Gunn took on the job as co-head of DC Studios, a brand-new slate of projects was laid out for the future. Thankfully, Peacemaker was not affected, as its Season 2 confirmation would not be retracted in this new era of DC storytelling.

[ Peacemaker Season 2: Release, Cast & Everything We Know ]

DC

Peacemaker star John Cena shared an exciting update on the status of Season 2’s release with The Direct while at the red carpet event for his new movie, Jackpot!, at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Asked when he estimates Season 2 will come, he indicated that a 2025 release window is set for the new episodes. However, that was the only new information he could give on the show at the time:

Cena: "I'm hopeful in saying next year... And that's about the only Peacemaker question I can answer."

In April 2023, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn answered a fan question on whether Season 2 was still happening on X (formerly Twitter). Keeping it short, he responded, "Yes after Superman," indicating it would debut following the July 2025 Superman movie.

Important to note is that Gunn is the writer and director of Superman while also serving as the writer and director of Peacemaker Season 2. However, this season, he is only directing three episodes as opposed to the six he directed in Season 1.

When Will Peacemaker Season 2 Release?

In June 2023, Gunn confirmed he would move straight from Superman to Peacemaker Season 2 once work on his first DCU movie was complete. After Gunn indicated on Instagram that Superman finished filming in late July, that transition could happen anytime in the next few weeks.

Additionally, star Danielle Brooks shared in January that she expected filming to begin "this year, hopefully," reconfirming the new season will still happen.

Should production on Peacemaker Season 2 begin soon, there's a strong chance the next eight episodes could finish filming by early 2025. That would leave plenty of time for the series to be ready for release after Superman hits theaters on July 11.

Gunn will likely want a gap between these releases, meaning it will almost certainly be held back until a little later into 2025. While nothing can be set in stone yet, fans may look to sometime between September and November 2025 for this new season to debut.

Peacemaker Season 1 is now streaming on Max. Season 2 has no official production or release schedule yet.

Read more about Peacemaker below:

James Gunn Confirms What We All Suspected About John Cena's DC Future

New Data Reveals DC’s Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows

James Gunn Teases Season 2 Plans For The Suicide Squad Spin-off, Peacemaker