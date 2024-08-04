James Gunn Confirms His New DCU Will Avoid the MCU's Biggest Mistake

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn promised that his new slate for superhero movies and shows would avoid one of the MCU's biggest mistakes.

The new DCU is arriving at a time when Marvel Studios and the MCU are receiving more backlash than ever for its post-Avengers: Endgame movies and shows. The studio has been bombarded with criticism, with many believing the newest projects are failing to match the quality and hype of the Infinity Saga.

James Gunn Shuts Down 1 Fear for DCU Reboot

A fan on Threads asked James Gunn whether his new superhero reboot will require moviegoers and Max streamers to watch previous projects in the universe to enjoy the latest offerings.

Fortunately, the DCU boss offered a definitive "no" and stated that every movie and show in the slate will be accessible "as an individual story:"

"No. Although they’re connected and in the same universe, every project should work as an individual story in and of itself."

Especially in Phases 4 and 5, many MCU fans have been critical of how the newest movies and shows require past viewing experience to grasp their stories.

For example, those who skipped out on WandaVision will struggle to understand why Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff found herself on a villainous turn in search of her children in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

With so much new content coming out of Marvel Studios, including 10 movies and 13 Disney+ series, the MCU has become harder to keep up with than ever. Yet, there remains much of the same expectation to follow all the newest releases.

How Connected Will James Gunn's DCU Be?

James Gunn's DC Studios already announced an expansive slate of projects for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. But as of writing, exactly what interconnected tale everything is building toward is unclear.

During the official DCU slate reveal, it was confirmed the Max original Lanterns series will see Hal Jordan and Jon Stewart investigate a terrestrial mystery that will be key to the "main story" of Chapter 1.

Beyond that, DC Studios is yet to reveal which projects will prove integral to this larger tale and which will be more standalone. Much like the MCU, there will undoubtedly be an assortment of mysteries that build at once across multiple projects and will eventually culminate in a major crossover event.

[ Did James Gunn Just Secretly Announce DC's Avengers: Endgame-Type Event? ]

There are clear links between some projects, such as Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, through their Kryptonian linkage. Meanwhile, there may be room for Creature Commandos, Waller, and Peacemaker Season 2 to tie together through their mutual involvement in Task Force X.

Regardless, Gunn has promised that nothing in the new slate will require fans to be up to date on past projects. Instead, every DCU release will seemingly remain accessible to all moviegoers and streamers, but those following the whole DCU may reap the rewards with an enhanced experience.

James Gunn's DCU will begin on Max in late 2024 with Creature Commandos before getting fully underway with Superman on July 11, 2025.

