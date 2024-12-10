James Gunn Just Axed Multiple DC Projects (Report)

As 2024 comes to a close, a new report about the DCU has emerged online that involves the cancellation of certain unnamed projects.

James Gunn's DCU is off to a great start with the two-episode premiere of Creature Commandos while also releasing its only must-watch superhero movie of the year in the form of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

As the hype surrounding next year's Superman movie starring David Corenswet remains high, more updates about the DCU's slate of projects continue to make headlines.

James Gunn Cuts Down on DCU Plans

DC

According to a report from The InSneider by entertainment insider Jeff Sneider, DC Studios head James Gunn canceled multiple unnamed DC projects.

No details about the projects have been revealed, but Sneider pointed out that fans could hear more about them soon.

The insider also shared that a pair of DC movies are set to receive release dates soon, with Luca Guadagnino's Sgt. Rock among one of them. It is unknown if the other project would either be Dynamic Duo, Teen Titans, or something else entirely.

While development for The Batman Part II has been quiet in the past weeks ever since The Penguin finished its run on HBO and Max, Sneider shared that the Robert Pattinson-led sequel is "staying put" in its October 2026 release timeframe, considering production is still on track to start in late spring/early summer of next year.

Which DCU Projects Did James Gunn Cancel?

At this point, it remains to be seen which projects received the ax from James Gunn, but it's safe to assume that no project is secure with a stacked lineup of DCU movies and TV shows.

James Gunn already confirmed that DC Studios is developing more R-rated projects for the DCU, and some of the canceled projects could be under that umbrella.

Gunn also confirmed the DCU would avoid one MCU mistake by confirming that "nothing is greenlit before [they] have a finished script," meaning that some of the projects already announced could bite the dust as well.

In November 2023, Gunn revealed that The Brave and the Bold has no script yet.

Fast forward to March 2024, another concerning update about the DCU's Batman reboot has emerged after a report stated that renowned directing duo Andy and Barbara Muschietti hadn't committed to The Brave and the Bold.

While it's likely that Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran are biding their time for the development of The Brave and the Bold, some would think that one of the canceled projects could end up being the Batman reboot, but it is highly unlikely due to the importance of the Dark Knight to the wider DCU.

Another project that could end up receiving the ax is the Waller series which is slated to be released sometime in 2026.

Aside from Viola Davis' exciting statement about Waller, there have been no new updates about the series.

Given that Amanda Waller has been a consistent presence in Creature Commandos and the soon-to-release Peacemaker Season 2, it's possible that Waller may end up being sidelined, but this is pure speculation at this point.

The projects that Gunn canceled may have been those that not have been publicly announced yet or those that would fall under the Elseworlds category.

All in all, with a plethora of characters in the world of the DCU, some of them won't even make it to the small or big screen.

The next chapter of the DCU will continue in Episode 3 of Creature Commandos which is set to be released on Max on Thursday, December 12, at midnight PT.