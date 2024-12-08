DC's Only Must-Watch Superhero Movie of 2024 Is Now Streaming on Max

DC's only must-watch superhero movie released in 2024 is now available for viewers to stream on Max.

Before James Gunn's new DCU kicked off with Creature Commandos in December, the year had a handful of other releases from the DC landscape. This included the release of all three parts of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths and both chapters of the animated Watchmen movie.

New DC Superhero Movie Now Streaming on Max

DC Studios

At 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 8, Max released a new documentary titled Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. This comes just over three months after the first trailer for the Reeve documentary debuted in August.

DC Studios CEO James Gunn took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the release, calling it a "must-watch" for anyone who enjoys "superheroes or the incredible power of humanity:"

"If you have not yet taken the opportunity to see this film, watch it on Max beginning tonight at 8pm ET. Whether you enjoy the world of superheroes or the incredible power of humanity, 'Super/Man' is a must-watch."

Max also shared an announcement about the documentary's release on X, describing the late Christopher Reeve as, "The man who made the world believe in superheroes."

The 105-minute-long documentary goes into great detail about Reeve's life, including his path to becoming the Man of Steel in 1977's Superman and three future sequels. A large part of it also highlights the accident that led to his paralysis in 1995, which he dealt with until his death in October 2004.

Reeve's children help tell the story of his life along with other family and friends he made throughout his Hollywood career. Fans get to see insight from Guardians of the Galaxy's Glenn Close, Arachnophobia's Jeff Daniels, and Blue Beetle's Susan Sarandon, all of whom were close with Reeve over the years.

Archival footage is also featured with the late director Richard Donner, who worked with Reeve on his first two Man of Steel movies. Fans also hear commentary on Reeve from iconic comedian Robin Williams, who was a classmate of Reeve's at The Juilliard School in New York in the 1970s.

What to Expect from DC In 2025

Closing out the year with the Super/Man documentary is unquestionably an emotional moment for Warner Bros. and DC Studios. Now, after reminiscing on Reeve's path toward bringing such an iconic character to life, DC looks to the future with a massive superhero universe to bring to life.

Following Creature Commandos, it's only fitting that Gunn and company will kick off 2025 with a new Superman movie, this time featuring David Corenswet as the last son of Krypton. Gunn has already teased how Corenswet will "blow people the f--- away," getting fans set for what should be an epic return to this story.

This take on Superman will presumably help lead a new version of the Justice League as Gunn's DCU is expanded over the coming years.

With a cast full of major stars and relative unknowns (not dissimilar to Reeve's own Superman franchise), the stage appears to be set for something truly massive to take over the modern landscape of superhero films.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is now streaming on Max. DC Studios' Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.