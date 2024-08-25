DC Studios will debut its first theatrical movie after rebooting the cinematic universe in 2024, with the trailer now set to release imminently.

DC Studios Announces Trailer Release for Super/Man Documentary

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have officially announced Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will debut its first trailer imminetly on Monday, August 26.

The announcement came with the tagline "Husband. Father. Fighter. Hero," and a new post spotlighting the 20th-century Superman actor.

DC Studios

The Christopher Reeve documentary will receive a limited two-day theatrical run on Saturday, September 21 and Wednesday, September 25 in the U.S. before coming to U.K. theaters on Friday, November 1.

The official synopsis for Super/Man promises it will explore the life of Reeve after his infamous horse-riding accident which left him paralyzed:

"Actor Christopher Reeve rises to stardom when he lands the role of Superman in the 1970s. When a horse-riding accident leaves him paralyzed in 1995, Reeve spends the rest of his life searching for a cure for spinal cord injuries."

While the DCEU's final 2023 movies and recent animated flicks such as Crisis on Infinite Earths and Watchmen were technically produced by DC Studios, none were formally branded as such with the studio logo:

DC Studios

Warner Bros. Discovery acquired Super/Man in March 2024 for $15 million after the documentary received critical acclaim upon its worldwide premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (via The Wrap).

DC Studios has nine upcoming movies on the way, and the full list of confirmed release dates can be seen below:

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - September 21, 2024

- September 21, 2024 Joker: Folie à Deux - October 4, 2024

- October 4, 2024 Superman - July 11, 2025

- July 11, 2025 Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow - June 26, 2026

- June 26, 2026 The Batman: Part 2 - October 2, 2026

- October 2, 2026 The Authority - TBD

- TBD The Brave and the Bold - TBD

- TBD Swamp Thing - TBD

- TBD Untitled Teen Titans Movie - TBD

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story hits theaters on Saturday, September 21.

