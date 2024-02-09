DC Studios' First TV Show Gets Official Release Announcement

The launch of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios reboot is sooner than fans might expect.

While it's true that 2025's Superman: Legacy is the first film of DC Studios and Warner Bros.' Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, the movie starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan isn't the reboot's first project.

That title belongs to Creature Commandos, a seven-episode animated Max TV show featuring a black ops team of monsters whose release window was just announced.

[Every DC Superhero TV Show Releasing in 2024]

DC Studios' Creature Commandos Receives Release Window

In an interview shared on X (formerly Twitter) and conducted by Screen Rant, James Gunn's brother and Creature Commandos voice actor, Sean Gunn, revealed DC Studios' first project premieres in Fall 2024.

When asked about his upcoming projects, the Weasel actor confirmed, "we have 'Creature Commandos' coming out in the fall:"

"I like, as much as possible, to go up and down the spectrum with movies and do really big projects and really small projects. And I'm doing a couple of little ones, a couple little indies that I'm going to shoot in the next month of two. And then, some bigger stuff with my brother that I can't really quite talk about yet. But we have 'Creature Commandos' coming out in the fall, which is amazing and I just can not wait for an audience to see. And just a bunch of cool stuff, so keep your eye out."

At one point, the show was reportedly delayed and slated for a 2025 debut; but James Gunn, who also wrote the show, debunked this report, confirming a "later" 2024 premiere for Creature Commandos.

But now, Sean Gunn's comments have given fans a more targeted timeframe.

In addition to Gunn who voices Weasel, Creature Commandos also stars Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, and Anya Cholatra as Circe.

Additional Gods and Monsters television shows include Booster Gold, Lanterns, the Wonder Woman prequel, Paradise Lost, and Waller, starring Viola Davis.

[James Gunn Reveals Chronological Order of His New DCU (So Far)]

What Creature Commandos Means for DC Studios

In light of 2023's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, coupled with how many projects DC Studios has in the works, a Fall 2024 release for Creature Commandos should inspire confidence in DC Studios and what's ahead.

Again, it also means that Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters technically begins this year and will likely be viewed as a preview of what James Gunn and Peter Safran have in store.

Since a Fall 2024 release means the show could arrive as early as September, fans should be hearing additional news - and possibly a confirmed release date - in the coming months.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max in Fall 2024.