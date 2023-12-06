The DC brand will release multiple TV shows throughout 2024, both within the DCU and in the DC Elseworlds realms.

DC delivered with The Flash Season 9, Superman & Lois Season 3, Gotham Knights, Titans Season 4 Part 2, Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2, Harley Quinn Season 4, and My Adventures with Superman Season 1 throughout 2023.

While 2024 won't contain quite as many projects as this past year did, fans can still expect DC television to show up once again in both live-action and animation.

DC's 2023 TV Show Slate

The Penguin

Max

Max's The Penguin does not have an official release date yet, but it was recently confirmed that the project was delayed from Spring 2024 to Fall 2024 due to the writers' and actors' strikes that both recently ended.

Fortunately for fans, an official first look was already released in April that teased what can be expected from Colin Farrell's upcoming The Batman spin-off.

While there will be other DC TV shows that will be released in 2024, it is important to note that The Penguin will be the only live-action title on the slate.

Creature Commandos

DC Studios

James Gunn's upcoming Creature Commandos series is not just any other upcoming TV show - it will kick off the brand-new interconnected DCU.

Many were met with disappointment when it was reported Creature Commandos was delayed to 2025, but Gunn quickly clarified on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the animated series is still on track to be released sometime in 2024:

"Yes, 'Creature Commandos' is all set to come out in 2024. There have never been any delays, thank goodness. Any info otherwise is a well-intentioned mistake or misspeaking."

One interesting note regarding Creature Commandos is that, according to Gunn, many of the monstrous characters will eventually cross over into live-action. The co-CEO of DC Studios specifically stated, "Some of them yes are already a part of live-action plans."

Kite Man: Hell Yeah!

Max

Another animated DC TV show that will be released in 2024 is Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, a spin-off to Max's successful Harley Quinn series that just finished its fourth season in 2023.

Kite Man will be set in the same universe as Harley Quinn, and storyboard artist and comic author Christopher Jones (who is working on the upcoming series) recently revealed that, while there will be similarities between Kite Man and Harley Quinn, the two will be unique in their own ways.

Suicide Squad: Isekai

DC Studios

Another new upcoming show on DC's 2024 slate is Suicide Squad: Isekai, which will be an anime about Task Force X.

A brief trailer was recently revealed that showcased Harley Quinn in the anime style, but fans are still largely unsure as to what the show will bring in terms of narrative.

Bonus: Harley Quinn Season 5

Max

Season 4 of Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn ended on September 14, but just two months later on November 16, it was officially renewed for Season 5 on Max.

While it hasn't been confirmed that Season 5 will come out in 2024, both Season 3 was released on July 28, 2022, and Season 4 premiered on July 27, 2023, so it can be expected that Season 5 will come out around that same time in 2024.

Fans can expect to see more of Harley and Lake Bell's Poison Ivy in the upcoming installment, and in a statement that was shared by Variety, Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation Peter Girardi teased that Season 5 will be "[their biggest swing yet:"

"'Harley Quinn' has raised the comedic crowbar with every new season. We’re excited to continue this partnership with Max and take our biggest swing yet for Season 5."

Bonus: My Adventures with Superman Season 2

Max

Similarly to Harley Quinn, My Adventures with Superman Season 2 doesn't have a specific release date yet, but seeing as how both Season 1 and Season 2 were being worked on at the same time, it is extremely likely that the latter will come out in 2024.

While not much is known about the next chapter in My Adventures with Superman, co-producer and writer Josephine Campbell teased that it will "blow people's minds:"

"Stay tuned for Season 2. We got the the wonderful task of being able to make them both around the same time and I’m very excited for this. There’s so much stuff in Season 2 that I think is gonna blow people’s minds. So yeah, just stay tuned, keep watching."

All in all, the world of DC is set to have another huge year in 2024 with live-action, animated, and anime TV shows all set to come out. Matt Reeves' The Batman universe, Max's Harley Quinn universe, and James Gunn's upcoming DCU will all be represented in different ways on the small screen.