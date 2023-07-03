Warner Bros. Announces Suicide Squad Anime Series (Photos)

Warner Bros. revealed a new unique project revolving around Task Force X aka DC's Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad's popularity rose after the team's live-action debut in 2016's movie of the same name. After five years, a hybrid reboot/sequel was released in The Suicide Squad, bringing back old characters and introducing new ones under Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn's watch.

While a third movie previously received a discouraging update, it looks like new stories centered around Task Force X will continue on a different medium.

A New Suicide Squad Anime Is Coming Soon

Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio officially announced that an isekai-themed Suicide Squad anime series is in development.

An isekai is a genre of anime where the protagonist gets transported or reborn in another world.

The series will be directed by Eri Osada from WIT Studio while Akira Amano is set to handle the character designs. WIT Studio is best known for its work on Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and Spy x Family.

Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara will pen the screenplay. The pair are the creators of the hit original anime series, Vivy: Flourite Eye's Song.

The exact plot details for the anime series are still being kept under wraps, but a brief sizzle reel offered a glimpse of what to expect.

The 40-second trailer showed snippets of a new version of Harley Quinn:

DC

A glimpse at Amanda Waller was also spotted:

DC

These new characters appear to be one of Task Force X's villains:

DC

An official poster was also released:

DC

The trailer can be seen below:

What to Expect in the New Suicide Squad Anime

Based on the isekai premise, it's reasonable to assume that Task Force X will be transported to another world.

The trailer suggests that the new world includes mystical creatures, such as dragons and humanoid pigs.

While the majority of the anime is expected to be set in a new world, the trailer indicates that part of the series will still be set in Gotham, mainly due to the Joker and Amanda Waller's presence.

Aside from Harley Quinn, it is unknown which DC villains or anti-heroes will be featured in the team. However, the poster may hint that Peacemaker and Deadshot are two notable members of the team.

All in all, being transported into a different world gives the Suicide Squad an entirely new challenge while also allowing them to strengthen their bond.