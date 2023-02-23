DC Releases R-Rated Amanda Waller Clip After New TV Show Announcement

DC Comics shared a fun video focused on Amanda Waller, one that showcases some of her R-Rated adventures on the back of Warner Bros.' announcement of the character's solo streaming series.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, who lead DC Studios, shared plenty of fun new projects with fans at the end of January. One of them is set to follow Viola Davis' merciless ARGUS leader.

Gunn has been teasing his work on another The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker-related project for quite a while at this point. Variety even revealed the existence of the series in May of last year—so the show's announcement in January wasn't too shocking for most.

While the star first debuted in 2016's Suicide Squad, it looks like her time as the important DCU character is only just now beginning.

DC Reminds Audiences About Amanda Waller

Warner Bros.

A new video released on Twitter from the official DC Comics account puts the spotlight on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller.

One key moment in the promo is a clip from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, with Idris Elba's Bloodspot spouting profanity at Waller.

Warner Bros.

This highlights the harsher nature of Gunn's take on the team of misfits, one that was heavily Rated-R.

Warner Bros.

So, will Waller follow suit? It's certainly likely, seeing as Peacemaker managed to get an equivalent higher rating.

Warner Bros.

The entire video can be seen below.

What To Expect From Amanda Waller

So will Waller be R-Rated?

Probably - or, more precisely - the rating will wind up being TV-MA, since it will be a series and not a movie.

At this point, since Gunn previously focused on these The Suicide Squad characters with an R-rated mindset, that's where they'll almost certainly remain for now.

The Waller series does not currently have a release window. However, based on some educated estimates, the project looks set to be the third new project to release in the new DCU, placing it in the Fall of 2025.

Hopefully, the filmmaker can still find the time to make a proper sequel to The Suicide Squad. Though, for now, he seems pretty busy with Superman: Legacy.

In the meantime, audiences can catch Peacemaker streaming on HBO Max.