The Suicide Squad: New Trailer Releases Ahead of Schedule (Updated)

Task Force X will be given a second chance on the big screen due to the looming arrival of The Suicide Squad. The film is directed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, and it will showcase a star-studded ensemble which will be led by Idris Elba, John Cena, Margot Robbie, and Viola Davis.

The Suicide Squad is described as a hybrid reboot/sequel, with Captain Boomerang actor Jai Courtney teasing that it is “not necessarily even a strict sequel” to David Ayer's Suicide Squad from 2016. This means that a fresh narrative direction is in store for the first film's holdovers such as Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and Amanda Waller.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but marketing already revealed a good chunk of the film's storyline. For starters, there will be two versions of Task Force X, and they will be sent to Corto Maltese for a dangerous mission. As expected, the mission will go sideways, and the trailer revealed that the team will duke it out against a cosmic villain in the form of Starro the Conqueror.

Now, to give fans another preview of what's to come, a new trailer for The Suicide Squad has arrived.

A FRESH LOOK AT THE SUICIDE SQUAD

A brand-new trailer for The Suicide Squad was released on YouTube ahead of schedule, showcasing stunning looks at the film's action and thrilling Task Force X moments.

For context, the trailer is slated to debut on official Warner Bros. social media channels later today, yet it premiered prematurely on YouTube Ads this morning.

The unlisted trailer can be watched below on Warner Bros. Pictures' YouTube channel:

Update: Alongside the trailer reveal, James Gunn unveiled a new poster for The Suicide Squad.

DC

TASK FORCE X AND PROJECT STARFISH

The Suicide Squad

The new trailer provided another stunning glimpse at James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. More plot details have been revealed, such as the main reason behind the imprisonment of Idris Elba's Bloodsport and the codename of Task Force X's mission which is Project Starfish (a clear reference to Starro the Conqueror).

Given that the main focus of the trailer is Bloodsport, it's reasonable to assume that he will serve as a pivotal part of the narrative, similar to how Will Smith's Deadshot was utilized in 2016's Suicide Squad. While the plot point of Bloodsport's daughter being involved in the film will likely be compared to Deadshot's character arc, there's a good chance that Gunn will put a new spin on this father-daughter dynamic.

The humor and R-rated action are still apparent in the latest The Suicide Squad trailer, as evidenced by the classic quirks of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and the banter between the team members of Task Force X.

The Suicide Squad

Gunn already teased that fans shouldn't be attached to either version of Task Force X, and this trailer cemented the fact that not all of them will be alive when the credits roll. It's possible that Bloodsport will sacrifice himself for the greater good, but blink-and-you'll-miss-it footage of Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher 2 crying in the rubble could hint that she will be the one to take the bullet for the team.

Destroying everything about Project Starfish, which likely includes Starro, will be a daunting task for the team, but it seems that they will go all-out to achieve their mission.

The Suicide Squad will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.