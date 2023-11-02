James Gunn's First DC Reboot Show Gets Disappointing Release Announcement

James Gunn's animated Creature Commandos TV show, which will kick off the new DCU and be released on Max, was seemingly pushed back.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike put a lot of upcoming projects on hold seeing as how no writers could work on scripts while the strike was ongoing.

However, James Gunn's upcoming Creature Commandos series was not one of the titles affected, as Gunn himself confirmed that the scripts for the seven-episode show were finished prior to the start of the strike.

It was also encouraging to many when one of the show's actors, Frank Grillo, stated via his Instagram that the title would not be delayed at all.

DC

In a presentation from animation studio Bobbypills shared to YouTube by Blender, it was revealed that James Gunn's upcoming DCU series, Creature Commandos, will not be officially released until sometime in 2025.

The show was previously supposed to premiere on the Max streaming service in 2024 but it has now been delayed.

Bobbypills Research and Development Supervisor Yannick Castaing, who gave the presentation and revealed this update, stated that fans will have to "wait until 2025 to see [Creature Commandos] onscreen:"

"Now we are working on 'Creature Commandos,' which is with Warner Bros., directed by James Gunn, the big guy, and Balak and Erika as supervisors. It's seven [episodes] that are 22 [minutes], but we will have to wait until 2025 to see that onscreen. You can see this is the design, the character design, so its, yeah, ambitious."

Why Was Creature Commandos Delayed?

It is important to point out that Castaing's comments made it sound as though the animation style and character design of Creature Commandos are also quite difficult to get exactly right, which also likely plays a factor in why it has been delayed.

This is really the only likely explanation for the delay, as Gunn already confirmed that he finished the script and also let fans know that all of the voice work was already completed for the project.

For reference, Castaing called the upcoming show "ambitious," so it is safe to assume that a lot of work will have to be put into the actual animation process in order for the final product to be as good as it can be.

It is worth noting that making sure that the animation is perfect will be extremely important for Creature Commandos seeing as how it is going to kick off an entirely new interconnected superhero universe.

Creature Commandos is set to hit Max sometime in 2025.