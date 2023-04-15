James Gunn Announces First DCU Project's Release Date Window

Fans now have a better idea as to when the new DCU will start under DC Studios CEO James Gunn.

While Gunn made it clear Superman: Legacy would be the theatrical debut of the newly reinvigorated super-powered universe, there is seemingly one project coming before that film (Creature Commandos) that will serve as somewhat of a narrative canapé to the new story being told.

Creature Commandos specifically looks as though it will release first, bringing an animated adventure into the super-powered universe on HBO Max.

However, up to this point, it has been unclear when Creature Commandos would hit the streaming service, officially kicking off the new DCU.

James Gunn confirmed on Twitter that DC Studios' Creature Commandos series is, in fact, set to release on Max in 2024.

This is in line with the anticipated release order for James Gunn's new DCU slate, marking the official beginning of this new era for the blue brand with the animated series.

If this 2024 date holds true, then fans should expect to see the series later in the year, so that the gap between Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy is not too long.

With Aquaman 2 coming out at the end of 2023, it seems likely Warner Bros. would want a significant breath between the ending of one DC universe and the beginning of another.

James Gunn (who is serving as a writer on the project) is in the middle of casting for the animated series, with The Purge star Jack Grillo recently having been the first actor confirmed to appear in the super-powered title.

When To Expect Creature Commandos?

Right now, the best bet for Creature Commandos' release feels like Fall 2024.

This fall date will allow enough time between the old DCEU and the beginning of James Gunn's DC Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, while also not leaving too much of a gap before Superman: Legacy hits theaters in July 2025.

One also cannot forget the Elseworlds story, Joker: Folie à Deux, which is set for release on October 4, 2024. While Gunn likely is not too worried about crossing streams on that front, he will probably try his best to not step on other DC-branded toes.

This means Creature Commandos makes a lot of sense for either September or November 2024, leaving enough room for Todd Phillips' Joker sequel.

No official date is confirmed as of yet, but Creature Commandos is set to hit HBO Max sometime in 2024.