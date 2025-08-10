Star Wars' Next Era of Movies Just Got Revealed (Report)

As Star Wars gets ready to return to theaters, fans now have their first idea of what to expect from the franchise's next era of movies. Along with developing a large collection of episodic shows for Disney+, Disney is looking to bring the galaxy far, far away back to the big screen for the first time since 2019. While Disney has not released any new movies over the last six years, the studio reportedly has a plan for new adventures using that medium.

Disney is reportedly planning a New Jedi Order era of Star Wars films following the end of the Skywalker Saga in 2019. Thus far, Star Wars' presence on the big screen consists of the nine original films in the main timeline, along with Rogue One and Solo. With plenty of questions regarding what's coming next, the studio are now narrowing in on how to push this saga forward with movies people are excited to watch on the big screen.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Star Wars' plans for the New Jedi Order era are "similar to what they've done with the MandoVerse." This means they will gradually "[build] toward a major event movie" that unites characters initially introduced across other smaller films:

"The plan for the New Jedi Order era is reportedly similar to what they've done with the MandoVerse: gradually building toward a major event that brings together characters introduced across these films."

In 2026, the MandoVerse will culminate in an epic event movie titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will follow up on events from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and possibly more. Centered on Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his adopted son, Grogu, this film will follow up on events from all five seasons of work from those series (assuming Ahsoka Season 2 is not released before the movie).

Currently, the only film with a confirmed title outside of The Mandalorian & Grogu is Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set to be released on May 28, 2027. Deadpool & Wolverine's Shawn Levy is directing this film, and it will feature Barbie's Ryan Gosling as the leading star. Star Wars also has films in the works under Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, Dave Filoni, and James Mangold, along with a new trilogy reportedly being written by Simon Kinberg.

When Will Fans Learn More About New Jedi Order Star Wars Movies?

Considering it has been six years since Daisy Ridley's Rey or any of Star Wars' other Jedi took the spotlight on the big screen, anticipation is high for this new saga to get underway. Additionally, with so many movies in development for Lucasfilm (many of which may not even get made), this news should at least have fans excited to get more concrete news about what's on the way.

Looking ahead, this New Jedi Order era will take inspiration from the MandoVerse before it, bringing a handful of movies and projects before culminating in a major movie in theaters. The real question moving forward is which specific movies will lead up to the New Jedi Order's final movie.

Many will also be interested to see if the reported new Skywalker Saga trilogy (Episode X-Episode XII) will be part of this saga or if they will be more closely connected with the first nine Skywalker movies. The movies on Star Wars' upcoming slate will feature dozens of characters who may play big roles in this new era, with plenty of smaller storylines still left to be developed in the meantime.

For the time being, Star Wars has plenty of secrets still being kept close to the chest, with the franchise's post-Skywalker Saga run hoping to match its predecessor in terms of reception and legacy.