While James Gunn's Superman movie introduced a new take on Lex Luthor, its cast included a pair of other stars who previously took on the world-famous antagonist. Fans are well aware of how many stars have played the Man of Steel over the years, but the list of actors who took on the challenge of playing Clark Kent's biggest villain is equally impressive. In terms of this new DC Studios movie, its cast features stars who have plenty of experience with past DC stories as well.

Two actors from 2025's Superman have previously played Lex Luthor in other DC projects. Nicholas Hoult delivered the newest version of Lex opposite David Corenswet in the first movie from DC Studios' Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, earning rave reviews for his work. However, outside of Hoult, Lex Luthor's legacy expands to his highly acclaimed co-stars.

James Gunn's Superman features David Corenswet's take on Clark Kent, picking up three years after beginning his public tenure as a superhero while working at the Daily Planet. Alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, Corenswet's Superman has to navigate his work life, love life, and place as a public hero when he dives into his first battle with Lex Luthor and other terrifying villains. Superman is now playing in theaters worldwide.

2 Lex Luthor Stars in James Gunn's Superman Movie

Michael Rosenbaum

Michael Rosenbaum, a longtime James Gunn collaborator, enjoyed a small cameo role in Superman as one of the Raptor guards from Lex Luthor's high-tech military force. The actor only had a couple of lines and was never shown outside of his armor, but this movie added another credit to his resume alongside Gunn.

Rosenbaum is perhaps best known for his work as Lex Luthor on The WB and The CW's Smallville, which ran for 10 seasons from 2001 to 2011. Starring alongside Tom Welling, Rosenbaum was credited for 156 episodes of work as the show's biggest antagonist.

Initially introduced as a friend of Clark Kent's after Clark saved his life, their relationship deteriorates over the years until they become the enemies fans know and love from the comics. Rosenbaum played his version of Lex Luthor in Smallville's first seven seasons, and he reprised the character in the series finale in Season 10.

Wendell Pierce

Immediately after appearing in his first Marvel movie, Wendell Pierce jumped to the DC side of the rivalry by playing Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White in Superman. This film put Perry and his team in the middle of the action during Lex's battles with Superman, as they flew around in Mr. Terrific's T-ship with Lois Lane to report on what the film's main villain was doing.

Pierce started playing Lex Luthor with a voiceover role in the final two episodes of Harley Quinn Season 5, replacing Giancarlo Esposito after his work in the first four seasons. He is expected to continue playing the role in future Harley Quinn seasons, but that has not been confirmed yet.