Marvel Just Killed Off a Major MCU Character from Captain Marvel 1

The MCU's latest release, Secret Invasion, just killed off a character from Captain Marvel that fans knew and loved for years.

Black Widow once said in Avengers: Age of Ultron that "nothing lasts forever," which fans have already seen on a couple of occasions in Secret Invasion as the Skrulls slowly make their presence felt on Earth.

This was already seen early when Maria Hill was killed off in Episode 1, and even though Emilia Clarke's comeback as G'iah after Episode 3 rubbed some fans the wrong way, that was far from the last shocking moment this show had in store.

Captain Marvel Character Killed Off in Secret Invasion

Episode 4 of Secret Invasion killed off Ben Mendelsohn's MCU hero Talos in its final moments after playing a key role in 2019's Captain Marvel.

In the episode's final act, Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik launches an attack on Dermot Mulroney's United States President Ritson, with Fury and Talos intercepting the attack as they try to save the president.

Talos is shot in the attack and struggles to hold his human form as he gets the President out of danger, eventually being rescued by what appears to be another soldier from the United States armed forces.

Eventually, another soldier takes Talos under his arm in order to get him to safety, but it's eventually revealed to be Gravik as the villain kills Talos in cold blood and escapes.

Fury flees the scene with President Ritson in tow, although it doesn't appear that he can do anything to save Talos as the Skrull general has met his apparent end.

Will Talos Return in MCU's Secret Invasion?

Seeing Talos' death was a shocking moment for fans when Episode 4 premiered, especially considering he was billed right under Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury when the series was first confirmed in late 2020.

And with that status as one of the show's two leading characters amongst a host of huge names from the MCU, fans are already wondering whether this death will be one that sticks or if it will eventually be undone.

This is especially the case after Marvel already undid G'iah's death only a couple of minutes into Episode 4, which happened to a character that was only introduced in this series rather than four years ago the way Talos was.

Thus far, Secret Invasion hasn't had the easiest ride thanks to the story Marvel is telling on Disney+, with many already expecting Talos' death to be the second one to not become final in only a couple of weeks.

But with Samuel L. Jackson teasing that "the last [episode] is sooo good," only time will tell what the show still has left in its bag of tricks.

Episode 5 of Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 19.