Secret Invasion's Finale Gets Hyped Up by Samuel L. Jackson

According to MCU regular Samuel L. Jackson, the hype level for the season finale of Secret Invasion on Disney+ should be sky-high.

Secret Invasion has had more than its fair share of twists and turns over its first four weeks, even considering that a few of those twists are already confirmed to be untwisted through promotional spoilers.

But considering how big of a storyline Marvel has to tell in a series that's only six episodes long, many are wondering how much the MCU actually has left in store for the final two weeks.

Nick Fury Star on Huge Secret Invasion Finale

Marvel

Speaking with The Wrap, Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson shared his own hype level for the end of the series' run on Disney+.

When asked which episode he and co-star Olivia Colman thought would captivate fans the most, both of them settled on Episode 6, with Jackson specifically saying "the last [episode] is sooo good."

In another interview with The Wrap, director Ali Selim teased that the same episode would surprise fans more than the rest of them, only noting that he hopes to see "a really smooth arc across six episodes" that brings surprises the whole way through:

"I hope not because that feels like a scene stealer. It feels like somebody’s chewing up the scenery if one episode sticks out. I hope that it’s a really smooth arc across six episodes and that people are constantly surprised and never pulled out of the story. And I think that the series is effective that way. I hope you’re always surprised."

What Will Happen in Secret Invasion Finale?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers through Episode 4 of Secret Invasion.

Looking at all of the crazy spoiler-filled plot points from the first four episodes, including the apparent death of Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, there's no telling where the rest of this series will go.

It's clear that Nick Fury and Gravik are headed for some type of intense showdown at the very least, especially after Gravik showed off his new Groot-inspired Super Skrull powers in Episode 4.

On top of that, Colonel James Rhodes was recently revealed to have been a Skrull in the last episode, leaving fans wondering exactly when the shapeshifting aliens took over his body and how far their reach in the government goes.

More than likely, there will be some other huge reveals that fans should be on the lookout for over the last few episodes, especially with the world's biggest leaders now on the Skrulls' radar after Gravik's last attack.

But even with this show not diving into some of the major crossover events fans were hoping for, these last two episodes should have no shortage of game-changing moments to close out this story.

The first four episodes of Secret Invasion are now streaming on Disney+.