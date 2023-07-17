Secret Invasion's Finale Trailer Includes Major Spoilers (Video)

The latest trailer for Secret Invasion's finale features some pretty major spoilers.

Some Secret Invasion Finale Spoilers

Marvel Studios seemingly spoiled some pretty major plot points headed to the final two episodes of its latest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion.

The new finale trailer shows off just over a minute of footage, featuring new looks at never-before-scenes and sequences set for the series' final two episodes.

Marvel Studios

The first thing fans will notice is the return of Nick Fury's eyepatch, seen as he battles a Super Skrull. The series thus far has seen the former SHEILD director go without his signature eye patch, aside from a few appearances in flashbacks.

This Super Skrull seems to be taking on Fury with some sort of facsimile of Hulk's super-strength. This could be the powers of Cull Obsidian, a character who was teased previously in the series.

Marvel Studios

From there, the trailer reveals a sequence in which Emelia Clarke's Gi'ah comes across a room full of humans in cocoons.

Marvel Studios

The scene, seen at 0:42, could be a hint at the great Skrull conspiracy that the show has teased, with a revelation of just how many familiar faces have been imprisoned and are being mimicked by the shape-shifting aliens.

Marvel Studios

Then, at 0:46, a physical confrontation between Nick Fury and what looks to be Skrull Rhodey can be seen. After playing fairly nice, this sequence will surely be a tense one as Nick goes at one of his Avengers family.

Marvel Studios

This is accompanied by brief glimpses of Nick Fury going up against a whole swath of, what can be assumed to be, Skrulls in the form of government agents.

Marvel Studios

And toward the end of the trailer, the use of a nuke is spoiled, potentially hinting at series villain Gravik's ultimate plan for humanity, as he fights for a new Skrul home.

The full trailer can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!