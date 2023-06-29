Fans were surprised to see Groot and Cull Obsidian referenced in the latest episode of Secret Invasion, and many are already suspecting it will lead to the introduction of the Super Skrull.

In April, fans saw a Skrull in a TV spot for the Disney+ series showing Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik using abilities similar to Guardians of the Galaxy member Groot. More footage was released in May, possibly hinting at Emilia Clarke's G'iah gaining powers through a strange machine.

It appears that, unlike the comics, the Fantastic Four won't be the inspiration to create the Super Skrulls or the first, Kl'rt. Based on the latest episode, it's possible that the powers of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Thing, and Human Torch used by Kl'rt, could be replaced using the DNA of other aliens, creatures, and superpowered humans.

Frost Beast & More Harvested by Skrulls

In the latest episode of Secret Invasion, "Promises," G'iah snooped around to discover what Gravik was hiding and found files cataloging four samples of various specimens whose DNA had been harvested.

Groot

The first on the list was Groot, with an image showing several twisted vines embedded into the ground.

The location appears to be where the last stand against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War happened. During the battle, Groot sent out a fury of twisting roots to trap the Mad Titan.

Like Vision's body being recovered by SWORD at the same scene, these pieces of Groot could have also been taken. It appears that Gravik will incorporate Groot's abilities, which don't look too dissimilar to Mr. Fantastic's stretching powers, as his own.

Frost Beast

An incredibly deep-cut reference, the next on the list is a Frost Beast, with the catalog showing its decapitated head on a table. Undoubtedly, the same Frost Beast escaped on Earth in Thor: The Dark World during the chaos of the Convergence.

Despite being seen alive chasing pigeons in the Thor sequel's post-credits scene, it was likely killed off-screen and dissected by the U.K. government.

It's by far the shakiest of the Fantastic Four replacements, but it's possible this DNA could provide a Skrull cryokinesis, like Frost Giants, meaning ice barriers mimicking Invisible Woman's invisible ones.

Cull Obsidian

The most straightforward of the collection of DNA is Cull Obsidian, whose arm was cut off by Wong during Infinity War in New York. It can be seen displayed on a surgical table in the DNA catalog.

It could be that a Skrull incorporating Obsidian's DNA will inherit his durability or super strength, matching that of The Thing.

Extremis

The most interesting is the inclusion of Exteemis, which could no doubt replace the Human Torch. This is not to mention that it could also provide a Skrull with regenerative abilities.

Although, instead of an image of the dead body of an Extremis soldier, the photo attached to the DNA sample is of the human nervous system. This is similar to the display Guy Pearce's Aldrich Killian showed Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts in Iron Man 3.

Now, this doesn't mean that Gravik could become Kl'rt or that he's be adapted without the powers of the Fantastic Four, but it's possible fans could be seeing a proto-Kl'rt, so to speak, before his eventual introduction later.

Could Extremis Be Used for G'iah's Powers?

It's been long rumored that Emilia Clarke's G'iah will become Abigail Brand from the comics. She is a character who has tactile pyrokinesis in the comics, meaning that her hands could burn hot enough to melt through most metals.

This is something remarkably similar to how Extremis worked in Iron Man 3, so it could make sense for G'iah to have this power, only tinted blue like her comic counterpart.

Fans even saw Talos' daughter in the machine that presumably gives Skrulls these new powers in a TV spot. Now, it's only a matter of time until viewers see when and what powers G'iah gets as the series progresses.

