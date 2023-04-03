Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion: First Plot Synopsis Officially Released

Marvel Studios just shared new details on the story that fans can expect in the MCU's first Disney+ series from Phase 5, Secret Invasion, with its official synopsis.

Secret Invasion looks to take its place as possibly the MCU’s biggest adventure to date on Disney+, with loads of new information being revealed ahead of its recently confirmed June 21 release date.

Labeled as the MCU’s first official streaming crossover event, this show will bring the wildly-popular Skrull invasion from the comics to life as Nick Fury and Talos look to keep rogue aliens from infiltrating and taking over the planet.

And with Disney and Marvel moving forward with the show’s promotional tour, Marvel fans are anxious to see exactly what this new entry will bring to the small screen.

Marvel Studios Shares Secret Invasion Synopsis

Marvel

Along with the release of the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, Disney+ revealed the show's first official synopsis, which describes the series as an "espionage thriller."

Marvel Studios confirmed that the title takes place "in the present day MCU" as Nick Fury joins forces with Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and his Skrull ally, Ben Mendelsohn's Talos in order to stop the Skrull invasion and "save humanity:"

"In Marvel Studios’ new series 'Secret Invasion,' set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

How Dark Will Disney+’s Secret Invasion Get?

With Secret Invasion being one of the darker and more mature storylines from Marvel Comics, many are hoping for a similar vibe from its Disney+ counterpart on the small screen. But considering the use of “espionage thriller” in this synopsis, potentially teasing the feel of something like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, this may be exactly what the fandom is looking for.

This also comes right after Marvel Studios delivered the second full look at the show with a brand-new trailer. Highlighted by Emilia Clarke’s thrilling character G’iah, the new footage teased a world that’s quickly becoming as dangerous as the MCU has ever been thanks to the Skrull Invasion.

Along with some epic new Skrull powers that were teased, Secret Invasion will bring that 'spy thriller' feel that fans have loved over the years thanks to Nick Fury's work alongside Maria Hill and Everett Ross.

It will also provide the opportunity for plenty of wild reveals, with G’iah fighting against her own people as viewers look out for which MCU characters could end up being Skrull imposters.

No matter how the final details fall into place, Marvel is in for an event of epic proportions, with even the show's cast and crew themselves in disbelief about what's on the way.

Secret Invasion will begin streaming on Disney+ on June 21.