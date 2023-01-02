MCU: 7 Most Likely Avengers Cameos In Disney+’s Secret Invasion

Disney+‘s Secret Invasion has many questions surrounding it, but one of the key ones is which Avengers or MCU heroes, in general, will be involved?

In the comics, the original event consumes the whole Marvel Universe and ends up involving most established heroes. Needless to say, that won’t be happening here.

Instead, the show will unfold on a smaller level and utilize a Winter Soldier feel. The story will focus on key MCU characters such as James Rhodes, Nick Fury, and Talos, alongside new ones such as Emilia Clarke’s mystery character.

With Disney+'s Secret Invasion being billed as a "crossover event series," some fans are expecting a few big hitters to cross over for at least a cameo. So, if an Avenger did show their face, who would be most likely to do so?

1.) Sam Wilson’s Captain America

Marvel Studios

One likely candidate is Sam Wilson.

By the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the hero had finally taken up the shield given to him by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Not only that, but the hero did a good job of establishing to the world how he was the new Captain America.

When it comes to politics and global conflicts, whoever holds that mantle will (or should) almost certainly get involved in those sizable conflicts.

This is also an easy character to briefly turn into a Skrull to pull the carpet out under everyone’s feet—though the storytellers would need to ensure that this doesn't retroactively hurt his journey on Disney+.

2.) Monica Rambeau/Spectrum

Marvel Studios

Out of those on this list, Monica Rambeau is most likely. At the end of WandaVision, she was recruited by a Skrull for some mysterious purpose.

Having been sent by a “he,” it could have been Nick Fury or Talos who sent for her. Both of those characters happen to feature heavily in Secret Invasion, indicating that Monica might be taking part in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Sure, she might not be an Avenger, but that will probably change sooner rather than later.

3.) Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme

Marvel Studios

Benedict Wong’s magic user has popped up all over the place. From Shang-Chi to She-Hulk, and, of course, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness—so why not add another appearance to the list?

While the Skrull aren’t quite a mystical threat, if they do become a worldwide problem, then Wong could easily insert himself into the picture.

Additionally, characters such as Rhodey, Nick Fury, and Maria Hill don’t really know him, so he could easily be copied by a Skrull without drawing attention.

4.) Hawkeye, an Original Avenger

Marvel Studios

Clint Barton has tried to retire many times but always failed in the end, most recently with Hawkeye. So why not interrupt his peaceful life once again?

His past experience at SHIELD could rise to the surface and bring the former Avenger into the fold. Though, the series should try to avoid making Hawkeye a Skrull, as it would be fairly similar to his time being mind-controlled in Avengers, something the actor did not like at all.

By extension, Barton’s involvement in Secret Invasion could open the door for Kate Bishop’s hero to join him.

5.) The Wakandans

Marvel Studios

When it comes to worldwide struggles, the Wakandans can be a great storytelling tool to use. It’s just a matter of who would come out to play.

Shuri’s Black Panther isn’t likely to partake—by the end of Wakanda Forever, she seemed to have some personal soul-searching to do.

Instead, someone like Okoye or M’Baku could make an appearance to represent their advanced nation. Additionally, Ayo would be a perfect choice to become involved, seeing as she showed up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

6.) Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios

While Bucky Barnes is mostly past his days of being an international Incident himself, perhaps whatever scheme the Skrull are cooking might pull him back in.

The hero might even join alongside Sam Wilson so that Secret Invasion can continue to explore their entertaining dynamic. The real question is if it would be better to keep him the real Bucky or a hidden Skrull infiltrator.

With his journey reaching a point where he considers himself a hero, it would be a shame to see that regress.

7.) Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

The key thing keeping Brie Larson’s hero from being more likely to show up is her star power—she’s almost certainly not cheap to get in front of a camera.

But, given her closeness to both Nick Fury and Talos, she’s automatically a person of interest when it comes to possible cameos, especially if Monica does end up appearing.

The series might even play a key part in setting the stage for next year’s big film, The Marvels.

Who Will Fill Out the Secret Invasion Cast?

Up to this point, aside from Rhodey himself, there have been next to no big cameos confirmed for Secret Invasion. Considering the concept of the show and its original comic series, it’s hard to believe that there aren’t any surprises waiting for fans.

While the show will never be able to match up to the scale done in the comics, it should try to utilize whatever it can in the MCU.

When it comes to which Avengers are the most likely to show up, the odds are most favorable with Sam Wilson and future team member Spectrum.

What makes Monica Rambeau’s appearance even more likely is how Secret Invasion and The Marvels are possibly linked to each other more than audiences realize. The two projects filmed next door to each other and shared the same reshoot periods.

Currently, it’s not known when Samuel L. Jackson’s show will land, but it’ll hit Disney+ in Spring 2023.