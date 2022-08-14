Emilia Clarke's Mystery Marvel Character Reportedly Revealed

Marvel Studios continues to bring in some of the best actors in the industry to help continue telling stories in the Multiverse Saga for the coming years. Included in that mix is Emmy award-nominee Emilia Clarke, formerly known for her leading role in Game of Thrones, as she takes on her next big franchise character in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion.

Clarke has already made quite an impression on her Secret Invasion co-stars, with MCU veteran Samuel L. Jackson offering immense praise for the presence she brought to the set. But even considering how much anticipation has built to see Clarke join the MCU, fans are still in the dark with regard to who she will even play in Phase 5's first Disney+ series.

Marvel

Fans have gotten some videos of Clarke in action from the set in London, showing Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill potentially following the newcomer, but there have been no hints about what mystery character Clarke will bring to life from the comics. Now, thanks to a new rumor, fans may have their first idea of what to expect from the former Queen of Dragons...and it's a potentially big one.

Emilia Clarke's Role in Secret Invasion

Insider Daniel Richtman revealed on his Patreon account that Emilia Clarke will play a well-known Skrull from Marvel Comics named G'iah in Secret Invasion, which premieres on Disney+ next spring. This report initially came online in late July, around the time when Marvel Studios took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel Comics

The rest of the show's cast includes Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (Colonel James Rhodes), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), and Dermot Mulroney (U.S. President Ritson). Actors with unconfirmed roles include Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott, and Irina Kara.

While Clarke hasn't been seen in her full Skrull look, a set video captured some exciting action for the former Game of Thrones headliner. The actress is seen on the ground with an actor in a mo-cap suit choking her out, which could potentially force her character to reveal her true Skrull form in the final footage.

Is Clarke's Marvel Character Good or Evil?

While G'iah initially helped the Skrulls with their invasion of other planets, she would eventually switch sides after seeing the pure brutality that her people were willing to use in order to accomplish their goals. This could play out in similar fashion for the MCU as well, with Emilia Clarke's version of the character gravitating towards Nick Fury and Talos as things get more intense during the events on Earth.

Clarke has spoken about how she wants to be a part of the MCU for years to come, also mentioning how scared she is about accidentally revealing her role due to Marvel's famous spoiler police. This role certainly seems to be one that Marvel wants to keep under wraps, as G'iah's potential turn could mark a huge turning point moment in the show as she moves away from the invading Skrulls.

While it will likely still be some time until Clarke's role as G'iah is confirmed, her playing a Skrull only adds a new level of intrigue to this already mysterious MCU crossover event.

Secret Invasion will begin streaming on Disney+ in spring 2023.