Marvel’s Benedict Wong Shares Honest Thoughts on Wong Spin-off Talks

Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 has had one thing in abundance: Wong! The Doctor Strange supporting character has moved beyond the confines of those movies to crop up in several other MCU projects in the past two years.

Wong, who is, of course, the MCU’s current Sorcerer Supreme, has appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And that’s in addition to the part he played in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The actor who plays Wong, appropriately named Benedict Wong, has remained humble throughout his character’s surge in popularity. But would he ever consider starring in his own movie or show?

Wong on Wong

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Wong actor Benedict Wong was asked if a solo series or film would be something he was interested in participating in. He responded that he could “think of some ideas” as to where a story for such a thing could go.

“You know, a lot of people have said that. Yeah, I could certainly think of some ideas. But hey, it’s not for me to push that. If you ever see anyone, send the question over there. I mean, look, I love playing this role, and I think there’s so much more scope that we could go into with a series, yeah.”

Benedict Wong expressed that he’s quite flattered by all the attention that he and his character have been getting, and noted that fans should “wait and see what Marvel does.”

“I’ve been asked this a million times, I could have just gotten them to sign the petition. I’m very flattered, and there are certain answers to certain questions that we need to be answered. We didn’t see him for five years when he went through the portal, so we can fill some storylines there. Let’s wait and see what Marvel does. I always say, ’Have Portal, will travel.’”

Previously, the actor discussed (via JOE.ie) the Marvel characters that he’d like to have Wong cross over with, naming Nick Fury and the X-Men’s Nightcrawler as favorites.

“Oh wow… I’d love to work with the Samuel L. Jackson… which other worlds are we… I mean, if ever the X-Men are around, I’d like to hang out with the X-Men… I’m a big Marvel comic fan back in the day and obviously, I always remembered the Secret Wars, where everybody was involved… Who else? X-Force, Nightcrawler, all of those. What I love about this and I thank the MCU… [I have] portal world travel… so the more, the merrier.”

Marvel Studios’ Phase Wong

Surely Kevin Feige and the team at Marvel are at least considering a solo series for Wong. The character is extremely popular and not only that, Benedict Wong does a fantastic job playing him, imbuing the Master of the Mystic Arts with a sense of sternness but also kindness and humor.

Some fans have taken to nicknaming Marvel Studios’ current crop of movies as “Phase Wong” to commemorate their love for the character.

As for the in-universe reason for why he’s shown up so much, he’s the Sorcerer Supreme. It’s in his job description to keep the world safe from a wide variety of threats and this tends to pull him in a lot of different story directions, as fans have seen with the latest She-Hulk episodes.

It’s unknown where Wong will show up next but it stands to reason that he could appear in another episode of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law which streams exclusively on Disney+.