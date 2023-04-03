First Look at Emilia Clarke's Marvel Skrull Released

The newest trailer for the upcoming MCU series Secret Invasion dropped Sunday night, and with it came one of the first looks at an all-grown-up character from Captain Marvel, as played by Emilia Clarke.

Clarke's role was kept highly under wraps throughout filming and production of Secret Invasion, only being revealed as G'iah, Talos' daughter from Captain Marvel grown up and seemingly on Earth, a couple days before the trailer's release.

Ben Mendelsohn will be returning as Talos in the show, finally paying off the endings of both Captain Marvel, regarding Talos and his family, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, regarding Talos posing as Nick Fury on Earth for some time.

Now, fans can see a glimpse at what G'iah has been up to with the first looks at Clarke in her role's alien form.

Skrull Unveiled in New Photos

Playing a grown-up G'iah, Talos' young daughter from Captain Marvel, Emilia Clarke made her first appearances in her character's alien form in new images from Vanity Fair, as well as April 2's Secret Invasion trailer.

Marvel Studios

This still from the newest series trailer — around one minute and 26 seconds in — shows Clarke, portraying G'iah in her human disguise.

As a Skrull, she can shape-shift into any human form. It is unknown if Clarke's likeness is another character G'iah is adapting to look like, or the human form G'iah feels most closely resembles her true self.

Marvel Studios

Vanity Fair offered the first peek at G'iah in her natural, green humanoid-alien form, looking into a mirror.

Marvel Studios

G'iah's Secret Invasion look seems like a natural progression from the last version of the character fans saw when G'iah was a young Skrull back in Captain Marvel. The looks of the young actor and Clarke match well.

This story is still developing, check back soon for more!