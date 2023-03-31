Marvel FINALLY Announces Emilia Clarke’s Major MCU Character

Marvel Studios officially confirmed the identity of Emilia Clarke's MCU character for Secret Invasion.

Despite her presence in the Secret Invasion trailer, Marvel has kept Clarke's role under wraps, despite rumors suggesting she was a specific comic book Skrull or mutant and SWORD agent, Abigail Brand.

Now, days after announcing Secret Invasion's release date, the studio has finally revealed just who the Game of Thrones star is actually playing in Marvel's next Disney+ series.

Emilia Clarke's MCU Character Confirmed

Vanity Fair

As reported by Vanity Fair, Emilia Clarke is playing Talos' daughter, G'iah, in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion.

G'iah was last seen as a young girl in 2019's Captain Marvel.

Marvel

When asked about Clarke's role, Nick Fury's Samuel L. Jackson called her “the little Skrull girl grown up” and recalled the Captain Marvel scene where Ben Mendelsohn's Talos reunited with his Skrull family:

“Remember when (Talos) was there with his wife and daughter? She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She’s his daughter.”

However, it sounds like Talos and G'iah's relationship has a few issues which will contribute to the events of the Disney+ series.

Secret Invasion debuts Wednesday, June 21 on Disney+.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!