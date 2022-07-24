First Footage of Emilia Clarke's Marvel Character Released (Trailer Description)

During Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed its Phase 5 slate and a tease of Phase 6, all while announcing a number of new films and Disney+ series. Still, that's not to say that projects already in the works didn't receive attention as well. In addition to new trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk, Marvel also revealed footage of Secret Invasion coming to Disney+ in Spring 2023.

Expected to be a paranoia-driven spy thriller, Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, along with MCU newcomers and established stars in Olivia Coleman and Emilia Clarke.

While on-set photos of Clarke found their way online during filming, little has been revealed about her Secret Invasion character. But now, the MCU faithful have finally seen official footage of the Game of Thrones actress in her debut MCU role during San Diego Comic-Con.

Secret Invasion Trailer Shows Emilia Clarke In Action

Marvel

During Marvel Studios' powerhouse presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, the studio released the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Even though the trailer's release was exclusive to Hall H, those in the audience have shared what the footage holds, including first looks at Emilia Clarke's character.

According to Collider, the trailer kicks off with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury returning to Earth from a spaceship. Following a conversation with Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, the footage shows a few of the show's additional characters in action, including Clarke shooting a gun.

ComicBook claimed that the trailer included a look at Emilia Clarke following a shot of a motorcade flipping and before Ben Mendelsohn's Talos inquires what the Skrulls want from Fury.

Given this footage and a video that leaked from the set showing Clarke's character struggling for her life, it looks like the actress will be involved in quite a bit of action in Secret Invasion.

In addition to Clarke's presence, the trailer also showed Fury admitting that this different kind of threat is why he returned to Earth, along with footage of Kingsley Ben-Adir, Don Cheadle's War Machine, Martin Freeman's Everett Ross, and Olivia Coleman warning Fury that he's "in no shape for this."

Before the trailer was revealed, sources say that Cobie Smulders warned audiences that Secret Invasion is a "darker" MCU story and one where no one will ever know who's a Skrull and who's human. Just who Clarke is playing and what side she's on remains to be seen. And due to paranoia surrounding the Skrulls, it probably won't be fully known until the series' conclusion.

Emilia Clarke's Secretive Secret Invasion Role

Now that Marvel Studios has confirmed that Phase 4 of the MCU ends with November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Secret Invasion's Spring of 2023 release currently has the show standing as the MCU's second Phase 5 project and its first Disney+ series.

But even though audiences have a better idea of when the series is coming and where it belongs, Secret Invasion is still very much shrouded in, well, secrecy. Despite multiple leaked photos of Clarke on-set and filming the series, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm just who her character is.

However, that hasn't stopped the fan base from speculating. Rumors range from Clarke playing Marvel character Daisy Johnson/Quake to the mutant SWORD Commander, Abigail Brand.

But since Secret Invasion is less than a year away, Marvel fans are sure to learn more about Clarke's role in the show in the coming months and possibly at Marvel's D23 presentation on Saturday, September 10.

Secret Invasion is set to debut on Disney+ in Spring 2023.