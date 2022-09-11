Disney Spoils Marvel's Secret Invasion Main Villain

During Marvel Studios' presentation at the Disney-hosted 2022 D23 Expo, fans got their long-awaited first look at the upcoming Secret Invasion series, which will be the first streaming entry of Phase 5. With a new villain on the horizon in a rogue group of Skrulls that have infiltrated Earth, Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn's Talos will face their biggest challenge to date in Fury's return to Earth.

In early 2021, news confirmed that Kinglsey Ben-Adir was set to play the main villain in Secret Invasion, which built an impressively deep cast including Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Emmy-winner Emilia Clarke. However, with this show being as secretive as its very title may suggest, nothing regarding Ben-Adir's specific role has been revealed to the public.

Marvel

This wasn't even made clear from the very first trailer for the show that debuted at D23, which provided looks at a handful of key players from the MCU's first designated crossover event of the Multiverse Saga.

Now, following the presentation, Marvel has officially confirmed Ben-Adir's role, which actually brings a brand-new Skrull to the small screen that hasn't been seen in the comics.

Marvel Confirms Secret Invasion Main Villain Role

Marvel

Following the Marvel Studios presentation at 2022 D23 Fan Expo, the studio confirmed that Kingsley Ben-Adir will be playing the "Rebel Skrull leader Gravik" in Secret Invasion.

The alien is seen roaring at an unknown opponent after a shot of Emilia Clarke's character holding a gun in a hallway is seen in the show's first trailer.

Marvel Studios

New Skrull in Marvel Studios' Invasion Adaptation

With this seemingly being a new character that hasn't been seen in Marvel Comics, there isn't a lot of information to glean regarding how Gravik will play into the story based off comic history. But looking at the one shot that fans saw of him in the trailer, he means business as he looks to conquer Earth along with his rogue group of shapeshifters.

Prior set photos have only shown Ben-Adir's character in human form, with this footage of him as a Skrull being the first sign of his true villainous nature in the series. And while his role still remains under wraps for the next few months, Nick Fury and Talos are in for an intense battle with this villain, and that's after finding out where he's hiding amongst the people of Earth in the first place.

With at least a dozen key players on board for Secret Invasion, this newcomer should be a force to be reckoned with as this group of Skrulls look to conquer their next victims. His dynamic with Talos should be quite interesting to look into, especially with the Captain Marvel character now fully on the heroic side of the battle.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2023.