Disney+ Announces New Trailer for Marvel's Next MCU Show

After an uptick in news pertaining to Marvel Studios' next Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, fans learned when the Samuel L. Jackson-led show will get its next trailer.

Phase 5 of the MCU will get its first new Disney+ show with Secret Invasion, which will be the first streaming series from Marvel Studios since 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Fans were recently spoiled with news about this epic series thanks to an in-depth report from Vanity Fair, which finally revealed Emilia Clarke's mysterious character while also sharing new looks at a number of the show's biggest stars.

And with reports also teasing when the show is set to arrive on Disney+ in the midst of numerous delays to other parts of the MCU, anticipation is quickly rising to see the Skrull Invasion takes its place in the MCU narrative.

MCU's New Secret Invasion Trailer Confirmed

Marvel

Disney+ Marvel Studios announced in a new TV spot that they will bring the second full trailer for Secret Invasion on Sunday, April 2, during the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers from ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball presentation.

The game starts at 7:00pm ET; it's currently unknown what exact time the trailer will air during the game.

Shared by Twitter user @KrustyAiden, this spot showed only a couple of quick shots from the show, one of which showed Samuel L. Jackson in his return as Nick Fury.

This marks the first trailer for the series since the one that premiered during the 2022 D23 Fan Expo in September.

What Will New Secret Invasion Trailer Show?

Fans only got a small tease of what's on the way in Secret Invasion during the first trailer, which showed off a first look at Emilia Clarke's G'iah while teasing the mystery and suspense that Nick Fury and Talos are thrown into on Earth.

And with a new look at this show's villains having just come to the public, it's clear that this new trailer will divulge more new details about the plot and characters of what may be Marvel Studios' biggest Disney+ show to date.

With rumors pointing to potential ties to Agents of SHIELD and the intrigue of who may be revealed as a Skrull, Secret Invasion could have some incredibly major ramifications for where the MCU goes in future entries.

And as fans and critics express concerns about Marvel Studios' direction with Phase 5, the hope is that this new entry can get the franchise back on track with some high praise and thrilling new plot details.

Secret Invasion will release on Disney+ on June 21.