Emilia Clarke Celebrates Her Marvel Debut: ‘It’s Mind-Boggling’

Emilia Clarke celebrated the Marvel Studios process as "mind-boggling" ahead of her MCU debut in Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion will soon continue the Multiverse Saga trend of bringing new faces into the MCU as Game of Thrones' Clarke enters the fold on Disney+ alongside Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

Thanks to her experience in George R.R. Martin's Westeros, Clarke is no stranger to being at the forefront of pop culture, but she has already praised just how "absolutely brilliant" the Marvel Studios machine is.

Just months ahead of her MCU debut in Secret Invasion - which is expected to hit Disney+ this Spring - Clarke's role in the spy thriller continues to be, at least officially, a mystery, but she's clearly rather excited about it.

Emilia Clarke on the 'Mind-Boggling' MCU Machine

Speaking to Collider at the Sundance Film Festival, actress Emilia Clarke discussed the "mind-boggling" process behind a Marvel Studios production as she prepares to join the MCU in this Spring's Secret Invasion.

Clarke compared the process of creating an MCU project to "[unlocking] the Rubik's cube," something she has great difficulty with:

“It’s mind-boggling. I’ve got to tell you, the way that those shows and films are created is mind boggling. It’s like everyone at Marvel knows how to unlock the Rubik’s cube, and you couldn’t even possibly — I can’t do a Rubik’s Cube to save my damn life. I hope a lot of people can’t also. It’s like they have some secret thing, and it just works. It just works! I’ve tried to understand it, and I’ve tried to be like, ‘Okay, logically how is this, how do you guys, what’s the…?’ They’re drinking some water over there. I don’t know what it is. It’s fabulous. […]"

The Game of Thrones veteran added that "they just absolutely nail it," and she has found working with Marvel Studios to be "just kind of brilliant:"

"They nail it. They just absolutely nail it. I’m not the only actor to say that working with them is just kind of brilliant. It really is. We had a lot of laughs. They’re just so chill, and I think I’m not that chill, and I think if I were them, I would be so unchill all the time.”

Who Does Emilia Clarke Play in Secret Invasion?

Emilia Clarke's MCU debut is nigh, but fans still have no indication of whether this will be a one-off for her or if she's sticking around for the long term. Although, the actress herself has expressed willingness to spend a full decade in the MCU as her mysterious character.

There have been some clues as to her unknown character, such as from one rumor that claimed she will be "a spy with powers." This pointed many toward Abigail Brand - a SWORD agent with the power of pyrokinesis - who Marvel Studios even hashtagged a GIF of her as recently before moving that label.

Separate reports also claimed she will play a Marvel Comics Skurll called G'iah in Secret Invasion. While these reports may seem to conflict, technically speaking, if G'iah were to pose as Abigail Brand this time around, then both of these claims could actually prove true.

Secret Invasion is expected to premiere on Disney+ this Spring.