Emilia Clarke Praises Marvel Ahead of Her MCU Debut: ‘Absolutely Brilliant’

Actress Emilia Clarke is making her Marvel debut in early 2023, leaving Westeros behind and instead leaping into Earth-616. Already, the actress has nothing but great things to say about working with the comic book franchise.

Fans only got a glimpse of Clarke in the Secret Invasion trailer, which packs an all-star cast, including Olivia Colman. The show sees the Solo actress take on mutant Abigail Brand.

In the trailer, Clarke’s character is seen warning Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) that “this is just the beginning,” Earlier leaks suggest that Clarke’s character will be front and center in the Disney+ show.

Clarke was confirmed to be part of the cast in 2021. Two years later, a new interview showed that the actress thoroughly enjoyed working on this “darker” MCU project full of mystery and intrigue.

Clarke’s Not-so-Secret Invasion of Marvel

Emilia Clarke on Secret Invasion set

In a new interview with IndieWire, Emilia Clarke revealed how much she has loved working with the MCU for the upcoming Disney+ project Secret Invasion.

Clarke shared that she was having a “wicked time on Marvel” and praised the studio for being “absolutely brilliant” to work with:

"I’m genuinely having a wicked time on Marvel, though, they’re absolutely brilliant.”

However, this comment may be bittersweet for those hoping for the actress to return to Star Wars sometime soon.

The actress was probed about returning to Qi'ra, who she played in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and if her interest in Marvel has any relation to her Star Wars role.

This Han Solo anthology film saw Clarke's character become a favorite among Star Wars fans.

According to the interviewer, Clarke denied that any further live-action projects involving the character were in the works but commented that “[it] would be lovely” to revisit the character.

The actress also made it clear that she can have as much fun on a massive blockbuster as she can on a more intimate indie release.

This isn’t the first time that Clarke has praised Marvel Studios for being so “brilliant.” The actress noted that “everyone has only the highest praise to offer:”

"Everyone I know and everyone I’ve spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe — and actors talk! Everyone has only the highest praise to offer."

The Daenerys actress even noted that Marvel manages to hold onto its cast so long “because they’re having loads of fun.”

While there’s no denying that Clarke has had a lot of fun on the set of Secret Invasion, the starstudded cast boasted by the project has also added to her enjoyment.

Last September, the Solo star shared a debut message, admitting that she was struggling to “get words out without dissolving into a fangurl:”

"I also can’t believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you’re gonna like it.. I sure do"

Indeed, Clarke was in disbelief that “Marvel let [her] into their world,” and it’s clear that she is a massive fan of the story that the project itself is telling but also incredibly excited to work with such huge Hollywood headliners:

“Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world…Their world that includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! Can’t believe they let me and my star struckness near this much talent."

Has Clarke Left the Galaxy Far, Far Away for Good?

Emilia Clarke’s comments bode well for Secret Invasion but will disappoint those hoping to see her return to Star Wars sooner rather than later.

While Qi’ra has enjoyed a plethora of comic arcs in Lucasfilm publishing, fans have been left in the cold, with no signs of the character returning to screens anytime soon.

Last year, Clarke expressed an eager enthusiasm for returning to the role, even going so far as to have “pages about what her life was and what it would be afterwards.”

Unfortunately, Disney has not gotten in touch about plans to continue the Solo franchise on screen, despite Clarke's willingness to send in her pages detailing information about Qi’ra.

Furthermore, given that Disney has already announced the “endgame” for Clarke’s Star Wars character, the chances of seeing her again seem to shrink daily.

Her remarks suggest a change. It’s unlikely that Clarke has fallen out of love with her Solo character in such a short amount of time, but it’s evident that she has moved onto new pastures.

Clarke is enjoying her time in the MCU, and Samuel L. Jackson even praised the star’s performance in the upcoming show.

With any luck, Secret Invasion will begin a long and fruitful Marvel career for Clarke, rather than another short but sweet stay like she had in the galaxy far, far away.

Secret Invasion releases on Disney+ in Spring 2023.