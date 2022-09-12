Emilia Clarke Celebrates Her Marvel Debut With Adorable Message

Thanks to the D23 Fan Expo in Anaheim, California, fans have their first look at the first new Disney+ entry in Marvel Studios' Phase 5 slate with next year's Secret Invasion. This series will bring another all-star cast of characters to the MCU behind Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, which even includes Emilia Clarke, best known for her Emmy-winning efforts on HBO's hit mega-series Game of Thrones.

Although Clarke's role in Secret Invasion is still unknown, rumors and reports have pointed to her playing the Skrull G'iah, who actually winds up switching sides and helping the people of Earth survive against the invading shapeshifters. But even with no confirmation on that information, having an actor of Clarke's caliber will only add to the level of excellence that Secret Invasion looks to bring to the MCU.

Clarke has shared her hopes to spend a long time acting in the MCU, and she's already earned respect and praise from her coworkers thanks to the work she's done in her first MCU Disney+ project. Now, after fans got the first look at Secret Invasion over the weekend, the MCU's major newcomer shared her own excitement about finally joining the Marvel Studios family.

Emilia Clarke Hypes Up Marvel Debut

Secret Invasion star Emilia Clarke took to Instagram to celebrate her upcoming MCU debut, which will come in Spring 2023 on Disney+.

Sharing the first official trailer for Secret Invasion, Clarke celebrated her co-stars names in all caps while expressing how "Marvel let [her] into their world" for the first time. She even expressed shock at being able to get her lines out without breaking down like a diehard fan:

"Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world…Their world that includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! Can’t believe they let me and my star struckness near this much talent, I also can’t believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you’re gonna like it.. I sure do #godilovelookinglikeabadasswheninrealityimanythingbut

#nomatterhowmanyleatherjacketsiownimstillpetrifiedofhurtingmystuntteam

#im5ft2 #iainthurtinganyone"

Daenerys Targaryen Ready For Marvel Moment on Disney+

Even with so much mystery surrounding Emilia Clarke's role in the MCU, her enthusiasm is second to none as she's set to become Marvel Studios' next huge star. After leading the way on one of the most successful TV shows ever in Game of Thrones, it's simply inspiring and encouraging to see how big of a fan she is of everything that Marvel is doing with its story.

Seeing her shine in the first trailer for Secret Invasion brought plenty of excitement from fans, even for the fact that she only appeared on screen for a couple of seconds in total. Nothing was revealed about whether she's playing a Skrull or a human, which is something that Marvel is likely to remain mum on until the series makes its full debut early next year.

Regardless of how much more information is revealed, Clarke will be somebody fun to pay attention to as she soaks in her first MCU moment. And hopefully, this will be far from the last time that she gets to shine alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2023