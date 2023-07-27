Secret Invasion Finale Gets Worst-Ever Rotten Tomatoes Score In MCU Disney+ History

Secret Invasion's finale just became the worst-rated MCU episode in history on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney+'s Secret Invasion has now come and gone, with a large contingent of the Marvel Studios' fanbase disappointed in what they ultimately got.

After being branded as the franchise's first "crossover event" series and a straight "espionage thriller," the show did not live up to the hype in the eyes of many.

This has been reflected in the series' Rotten Tomatoes scores as well, with Secret Invasion currently being the worst-reviewed overall MCU show on the platform.

The Lowest Rated MCU Episodes

The Secret Invasion finale has received the lowest-ever Rotten Tomatoes critic approval score for a single episode of a Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ series.

The list of the worst-reviewed MCU episodes on the platform is as follows:

5.) She-Hulk Episode 6: 70%

Marvel Studios

She-Hulk Episode 6 (titled "Just Jen") currently sits at 70% on Rotten Tomatoes. The episode saw Tatiana Maslany's titular hero take a break from her heroic duties to take part in the wedding of a high school friend.

"Just Jen" was a critical low point of the Disney+ legal comedy for many, as it put aside the superhero antics for the most part and went all in on its divisive comedic elements.

4.) Secret Invasion Episode 1: 52%

Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion did not start off with a bang at least critically. The mini-series kicked things off with a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as Nick Fury discovers a clandestine invasion of the aliens known as Skrulls.

Episode 1, "Resurrection," received criticisms for its 'written by committee' feel, as well as the controversial death of fan-favorite Avengers character Maria Hill (played by Cobie Smulders)

3.) Secret Invasion Episode 2: 50% / Secret Invasion Episode 5: 50%

Marvel Studios

In the third place spot is a tie between Secret Invasion Episodes 2 and 5 (titled "Promises" and "Harvest" respectively). Episode 2 centered on Nick Fury being relieved of his position by the Skrull imitating James Rhodes, and Episode 5 followed Fury prepping to take on Gravik and the Skrull Rhodey in the wake of Talos' death.

These two episodes suffer from very similar problems, with critics pointing to the potential being there for something great but the writing and generic plot getting in the way.

2.) Secret Invasion Episode 3: 38% / Secret Invasion Episode 4: 38%

Marvel Studios

Another tie comes in the second spot with Secret Invasion Episodes 3 and 4. The pair of episodes sit at 38%, as Nick Fury further uncovered the details of Gravik's Skrull plot, resulting in the death of his longtime friend and coconspirator Talos.

The lackluster writing seen throughout the series is another thing brought up in criticisms of these two. But the biggest sticking point comes in the unsatisfying twist in the death and immediate resurrection of Emilia Clarke's G'iah.

1.) Secret Invasion Episode 6: 13%

Marvel Studios

Sitting at the bottom of the MCU streaming barrel is the Secret Invasion finale. Episode 6 currently sits at a 13% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It followed Nick Fury and G'iah thwarting the Skrull plot and saving the world from an all-out Skrull-human war.

After being teased by Samuel L. Jackson himself as "sooo good" before its debut, the Secret Invasion ultimately disappointed, opting for yet another CGI-fest final fight with little justification for why this series needed to exist in the first place.

Secret Invasion is available to stream now on Disney+.