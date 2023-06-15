Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion Becomes Worst-Rated MCU Show on Rotten Tomatoes

Secret Invasion isn't just Marvel Studios' first crossover event and Phase 5 Disney+ series, but it's now the MCU's worst-rated show.

Set to debut Wednesday, June 21, Secret Invasion is a described espionage thriller centered on an imminent, high-stakes Skrull invasion.

Secret Invasion Earns Low Rotten Tomatoes Score

Marvel

In the wake of the first official screenings, Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion currently holds the lowest rating of any Marvel Studios-produced MCU series so far on Rotten Tomatoes.

Currently, the Samuel L. Jackson-led series sits at 67% with 33 reviews.

Prior to the show's early reviews, the worst-rated Marvel Studios series for Disney+ was 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

It's important to note this score is based on critics' perception of only the first two episodes of Secret Invasion's six-episode season.

For comparison, the following is a list of previous MCU Disney+ shows and their respective Rotten Tomatoes ratings:

WandaVision : 91%

: 91% The Falcon and the Winter Soldier : 84%

: 84% Loki : 92%

: 92% What If...? : 94%

: 94% Hawkeye : 92%

: 92% Moon Knight : 86%

: 86% Ms. Marvel : 98%

: 98% She-Hulk: Attorney at Law : 80%

: 80% Secret Invasion: 67%

Why Hope Remains for Secret Invasion

Given that general audiences have yet to see Secret Invasion, this score is bound to change.

The question is whether the ratings will improve or only continue to trend alongside the critics' current consensus.

As for why Secret Invasion appears to be struggling, these early reviews provided a few hints with critics citing its "slow burn" and "slow pace."

One review, in particular, claimed Secret Invasion felt "lackluster," saying it's "not the dark spy thriller they've been selling."

Fortunately, it's not all bad news.

For instance, Discussing Film praised Samuel L. Jackson's "most layered and fun performance" as Nick Fury to date, and The Direct's own Russ Milheim remarked on Secret Invasion's "intriguing and organic MCU connections."

Also, a slow start doesn't mean audiences won't ultimately connect with the series, especially once it's underway.

For instance, Lucasfilm's Andor, which streamed last year, received similar critiques and is now widely considered one of Star Wars' best Disney+ narratives.

No doubt, Secret Invasion's current score is a disappointing start. However, its story has only just begun.

The question now is whether the show can win over fans in the coming weeks and turn its rocky start around.

Secret Invasion's first episode drops Wednesday, June 21 on Disney+.