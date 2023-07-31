Marvel Just Released Its 4th-Ever Rotten TV Show

Due to the conclusion of the MCU's latest Disney+ series, the Marvel library is now home to four "rotten" television shows.

The "rotten" title comes courtesy of the online entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes. And, while the shows deemed worthy of the label include all television shows bearing the Marvel brand, the latest addition happens to be Marvel Studios' most recent Disney+ release, Secret Invasion.

Which Marvel Shows Are Rated Rotten?

Rotten Tomatoes' lowest-rated Marvel shows are surprisingly varied, ranging from the MCU's first Phase 5 series to shows released as early as 2006 and on various television networks.

Secret Invasion - 56%

Disney+

Despite a compelling premise and a cast of both MCU veterans and Hollywood royalty, the Disney+ "espionage thriller" surrounding an imminent Skrull invasion left audiences confused and disappointed.

The show struggled from the start as early critics' screenings of the first two episodes left Secret Invasion with a 67%, the lowest rating for an MCU show. Reception for the series' sixth and final episode dropped its score even further and earned its "rotten" status.

Blade: The Series - 50%

Paramount

Set after the events of Blade: Trinity, Blade: The Series premiered in 2006 starring Kirk "Sticky Fingaz" Jones as Blade, alongside Jill Wagner, Jessica Gower, and Nelson Lee.

The show only aired for one season; and while some reviews were positive, a common complaint was the absence of Wesley Snipes and watered-down elements.

Iron Fist - 37%

Marvel

Often deemed as one of the worst Marvel Netflix series, Iron Fist told the story of Danny Rand, a child survivor turned martial arts expert who employs a mystical power known as the "Iron Fist."

The show first aired in 2017 and ran for two seasons. In addition to Finn Jones in the title role, Iron Fist also starred Rosario Dawson, David Wenham, and Jessica Henwick.

Inhumans - 11%

Marvel

The lowest-rated of all Marvel series on Rotten Tomatoes, Inhumans' eight-episode season on ABC was also its last due to scathing reviews and lackluster execution.

The 2017 series was set within the MCU with a focus on the Inhuman Royal Family, including Black Bolt played by Anson Mount, who recently reprised his role in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Secret Invasion, Iron Fist, and Inhumans are all available to stream on Disney+.