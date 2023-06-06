Disney+ Announces 1-Episode Premiere for Marvel's Next Show

The next Marvel Studios Disney+ show will premiere with only a single episode.

Secret Invasion is right around the corner, and given how it will be over eight months since the last MCU series, fans are understandably itching for what comes next.

The adult-oriented series stars both Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelson as Nick Fury and Talos, respectively, as they learn of an impending invasion from the Skrulls. The project will also bring Emilia Clarke into the MCU.

While audiences may be anxious for the show to arrive, it's now been revealed that fans shouldn't expect multiple episodes on day one.

Secret Invasion Will Premiere With a Single Episode

Marvel

A new official press release from Disney about its upcoming releases on Disney+ in June revealed that Secret Invasion will not be debuting with multiple episodes.

When June 21 rolls around, the show will only drop its first episode for fans to devour. Episode 2 will be released the following week on a normal weekly release schedule.

While a one-episode premiere is a norm these days, more than a handful of big Disney+ shows started their runs with multiple episodes; Kenobi, The Bad Batch Season 2 (which also had multiple episodes drop for its finale), Hawkeye, and WandaVision all debuted with two.

Secret Invasion's Slow Burn on Disney+

There are multiple reasons why some shows might get multiple episode premieres while others don't.

Often, it can be a choice the studios make due to scheduling. For example, if a studio has two different shows and wants to get them out in a certain amount of time without overlapping them.

Then there's the reason the companies generally don't admit: a choice made due to a lack of faith in the project's quality.

Of course, those aren't the only reasons why those choices can be made.

As for Secret Invasion, there's not any rush to get it out there into the world. With Loki rumored to drop at some point in October and Ahsoka landing in August, the spy-thriller series will have plenty of breathing room.

Hopefully, it's able to provide fans with quality content closer to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 than Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Secret Invasion hits Disney+ on June 21.